NDTV Gadgets360.com

Government Said to Be Eyeing a Single Regulator for E-Commerce Sector

, 30 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Government Said to Be Eyeing a Single Regulator for E-Commerce Sector

India is considering a single regulator and legislation to address all e-commerce-related issues in the country, in a bid to remove the legal fragmentation currently governing the sector, according to a draft policy document seen by Reuters.

Some of the measures suggested in the Draft National Policy Framework include local data storage, mandating the use of home-grown card payment network RuPay for online transactions, and enhancing the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises in online retail.

India will also take steps to develop capacity for storing data and incentivise its domestic storage, the document said, adding that the e-commerce industry could be given time to "adjust before localisation becomes mandatory".

"The government would have access to data stored in India for national security and public policy objectives subject to rules related to privacy, consent etc," the draft policy said.

India's anti-trust regulator will consider changing thresholds so that mergers and acquisitions in the e-commerce sector that potentially distort competition are compulsorily examined, it said.

Flipkart, currently in the process of being acquired by US retail giant Walmart, Amazon's local unit and Snapdeal, backed by Japan's SoftBank, are among India's key e-commerce firms.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: E-commerce, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal
Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) Said to Launch in India This Week, Price Revealed
Vivo Nex
Government Said to Be Eyeing a Single Regulator for E-Commerce Sector
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price Leaked, 2018 S Pen's Design Tipped
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 Launched, Honor 9N in India, and More News This Week
  3. This Is How the Players are Rated in FIFA 19
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Design Leaked Through MIUI 10 Software
  5. Jio Giving Users Free 2GB Data per Day With New Jio Digital Pack
  6. OnePlus 6 Units Running OxygenOS 5.1.8 Plagued With Display Flickering
  7. Fortnite for Android May Not Be a Google Play Store Download
  8. Oppo F9 Teaser Reveals Smaller Display Notch Than Oppo F7
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 August 1 Launch Tipped, Tab A2 XL Specs Leaked
  10. Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale for First Time Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.