Technology News
loading

Government Plans to Rework IT Act to Meet New Challenges, Ravi Shankar Prasad Says

Prasad said the update would have major emphasis on cyber-security and also take into account data privacy and protection

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 27 February 2020 10:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Government Plans to Rework IT Act to Meet New Challenges, Ravi Shankar Prasad Says

Photo Credit: Money Sharma/ AFP

Highlights
  • Government is planning to update the 20-year-old IT Act
  • The update would have major emphasis on cyber-security
  • It will take into account data privacy and protection

Indian government is planning to update the around 20-year-old Information Technology (IT) Act to widen its ambit to the changes in technology in the recent years. Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said along the technology ecosystem, the challenges had also changed and increased in these years. An experts committee could be set up for suggestions on updating the Act, he added.

Prasad, who also holds the communications portfolio, said the update would have major emphasis on cyber-security and also take into account data privacy and protection.

"New technology has become very pronounced. The whole ecosystem of consumers has changed and so have the challenges," he said. It would also factor in large issues of the Supreme Court judgment on privacy and protection, he added.

He said the number of customers had multiplied, and concerns of misuse of data cropped up with digital payments and transactions becoming common.

"The biggest challenge is the number of consumers you have to handle. Today, technology has become the centre of digital payment, digital delivery of services. It also raises the question of misuse. The vastness of these platforms was not even contemplated when the IT Act came into being," Prasad said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ravi Shankar Prasad, IT Act
Microsoft Expects Lower Sales of Windows, Surface Devices Due to Coronavirus
5G iPhone Models to Boost Apple Growth in FY 2021: Morgan Stanley Report

Related Stories

Government Plans to Rework IT Act to Meet New Challenges, Ravi Shankar Prasad Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Deals
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. First Non-Oxygen Breathing Animal Found? Scientists Say Yes
  5. Realme 6 Pro Render Leak Tips Design, Snapdragon 720G SoC Tipped
  6. Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  7. Canon Launches EOS 850D Mid-Level DSLR in India
  8. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  9. Oppo Watch Photo Leak Tips Design Details, Key Features
  10. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video March 2020 Releases: Australia Cricket Ashes Docu-Series, Zombieland: Double Tap, and More
  2. 5G iPhone Models to Boost Apple Growth in FY 2021: Morgan Stanley Report
  3. Realme 6 Pro Render Leak Tips Key Design Details, Snapdragon 720G SoC Tipped
  4. Government Plans to Rework IT Act to Meet New Challenges, Ravi Shankar Prasad Says
  5. iPhone XR the Top-Selling Smartphone Globally in 2019, Omdia Claims
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  7. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Launch Date in India Set for March 5, Features Teased
  8. Microsoft Expects Lower Sales of Windows, Surface Devices Due to Coronavirus
  9. LG V60 ThinQ 5G With Upgraded Dual Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  10. Apple Shareholders Defeat Proposal Over Chinese App Removal Policies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.