Technology News
loading

Google's Plans to Use DNS-Over-HTTPS Protocol Under Antitrust Probe: Report

Google plans to begin testing the new protocol -- that aims to stop hackers' ability to target websites -- with users of its Chrome browser next month.

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 16:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google's Plans to Use DNS-Over-HTTPS Protocol Under Antitrust Probe: Report

Google is under an anti-trust probe over a new Internet Protocol that could give the tech giant an unfair competitive advantage, the media reported.

The US House Judiciary Committee is investigating Google's plans to implement DNS-over-HTTPS in Chrome, a new standard that aims to improve Internet privacy and security by encryption, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Google plans to begin testing the new protocol -- that aims to stop hackers' ability to target websites -- with users of its Chrome browser next month.

"House investigators are worried this would give the Internet giant an unfair advantage by denying access to users' data," the report added.

The House has sent a letter to Google, asking if it would use data handled via new Internet protocol for commercial purposes.

"Google has no plans to centralise or change people's DNS providers to Google by default. Any claim that we are trying to become the centralised encrypted DNS provider is inaccurate," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Last month, Attorneys General for 50 US states announced a probe into Google's anti-trust practices, focusing on whether the tech giant is overly dominant in the online advertising market and in internet searches.

"This is a company that dominates all aspects of advertising on the internet, as they dominate the buyer, seller and auction side," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was quoted as saying.

The European Union's anti-trust regulators in March fined Google EUR 1.49 billion ($1.7 billion) for abusing its dominance in the online search market by blocking rivals.

Google has abused its market dominance by imposing a number of restrictive clauses in contracts with third-party websites which prevented Google's rivals from placing their search adverts on these websites, the European Commission (EC) said in a statement.

The US Department of Justice in June said it was preparing to open a case against Google for potential anti-trust violations, thus, putting scrutiny on the tech giant amid a growing chorus of criticism about the power of Big Tech.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Chrome
MediaTek Says Will Introduce More Chipsets Designed in India
Facebook, WhatsApp May Soon Have to Share Messages With the UK
Honor Smartphones
Google's Plans to Use DNS-Over-HTTPS Protocol Under Antitrust Probe: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  2. Realme X2 Pro Launch Teased, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Tipped
  3. Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers
  5. Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi Sale Kicks Off: Check Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  6. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Air Purifier 2S Price Cut Now Live in Xiaomi Diwali Sale
  7. Asus ROG Phone 2 to Start Shipping in India From October 8
  8. Vivo U10 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale Clocked 2x Sales Growth on Day 1, 3x Transaction Growth Marked During Early Access
  2. Facebook, WhatsApp May Soon Have to Share Messages With the UK
  3. Google's Plans to Use DNS-Over-HTTPS Protocol Under Antitrust Probe: Report
  4. MediaTek Says Will Introduce More Chipsets Designed in India
  5. Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
  6. Honor Band 5 Now Lets You Control Music on Your Android Smartphone, Monitor SpO2 Levels
  7. Vodafone Brings Rs. 45 Prepaid Plan With Full Talk Time for 28 Days
  8. OnePlus 7T to Get 960fps Slow Motion Mode, 4K Recording on the Wide-Angle Camera in Future Update
  9. Realme X2 Pro Launch Teased, Expected to Be Powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  10. Google Pixel 4 Themes, Wallpaper, Recorder Apps Leak Ahead of Launch; Motion Sense Compatible Apps and Countries Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.