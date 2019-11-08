Technology News
loading

Google's Antitrust Proposal Not Helping Shopping Rivals: EU's Vestager

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager two years ago slapped Google with a EUR 2.4-billion fine.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 17:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google's Antitrust Proposal Not Helping Shopping Rivals: EU's Vestager

Photo Credit: Patricia De Melo Moreira/ AFP

Alphabet unit Google's proposal to create a level playing field for price comparison shopping rivals to stave off fresh fines has not led to more traffic for its competitors, Europe's antitrust chief said on Thursday.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager two years ago slapped Google with a 2.4-billion-euro fine for favouring its own price comparison shopping service and told it to stop its anti-competitive business practices.

The world's most popular internet search engine subsequently offered to allow competitors to bid for advertising space at the top of a search page, giving them the chance to compete on equal terms.

The proposal does not seem to be doing the trick, Vestager said.

"We may see a show of rivals in the shopping box. We may see a pickup when it comes to clicks for merchants. But we still do not see much traffic for viable competitors when it comes to shopping comparison," she told a Web Summit conference.

British price comparison service Foundem, whose original complaint triggered the EU case against Google, has said the company is not complying with the EU ruling and wants Vestager to launch a non-compliance case.

Vestager also said she was closely monitoring Google's proposal in another case involving its Android mobile operating system for which the company was fined 4.34 billion euros for blocking rivals by pre-installing its Chrome browser and search app on Android smartphones and notebooks.

"So now Google will launch a choice screen where competitors can be chosen, and also as the default, with prices that are much more affordable than in the first version. It remains to be seen how this will work but we will follow it very very closely," she said.

Google has previously said it would allow rivals to compete to be the default search engines on new Android devices in Europe, but they would have to pay for the privilege. Rivals have criticised the auction fees.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, EU, Margrethe Vestager
Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6S, Fenix 6X, Fenix 6X Pro Solar With Heart Rate Sensor, Pace-Strategy Feature Launched in India
Google India Names Sanjay Gupta as Its New Country Manager
Honor Smartphones
Google's Antitrust Proposal Not Helping Shopping Rivals: EU's Vestager
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  2. Leica SL2 47-Megapixel Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Bring New Character, TDM Map, and More
  4. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  5. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  6. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  7. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  8. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  9. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro Launch Schedule Tipped
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Price and Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Google India Names Sanjay Gupta as Its New Country Manager
  2. Google's Antitrust Proposal Not Helping Shopping Rivals: EU's Vestager
  3. Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6S, Fenix 6X, Fenix 6X Pro Solar With Heart Rate Sensor, Pace-Strategy Feature Launched in India
  4. China Leaves Bitcoin Mining Out of List of Restricted Activities
  5. China Imposes Curfew on Minors in Gaming Crackdown
  6. Uber Faces Costly Choices After Expert Finds It Uses Waymo Self-Driving Tech
  7. Microsoft HoloLens 2 Starts Shipping to Select Countries
  8. Mastodon: What Is It and Why Is It Gaining Popularity?
  9. Twitter India Responds to Caste Bias Allegations, Says It Is Impartial
  10. People Puzzled by Peculiar Texts in the US, and No One Can Say Why
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.