Google, YouTube Asked by Delhi High Court to Remove a Married Woman's Objectionable Photos From Web

The plea also sought directions to Google block any nude, sexually explicit, or morphed photos of the woman appearing on its sites.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 September 2021 17:47 IST
YouTube's advocate submitted that all the URLs, which are with YouTube, have been removed

Highlights
  • The plea also sought directions to Google block any nude photos
  • The court impleaded the Delhi Police through Cyber Cell as a party
  • The woman filed a petition seeking directions to the Centre

The Delhi High Court has asked Google, YouTube, and Delhi Police to take steps to remove the sites and links carrying objectionable photos and videos of a married woman from the Internet.

Justice Subramonium Prasad made it clear that this was not an adversarial litigation and listed the matter for September 16, while asking Google, YouTube, the Centre and Delhi Police Cyber Cell to file their replies to the woman's plea seeking directions to them to remove the photos and videos.

The high court's interim order came on a petition by the woman seeking directions to the Centre to block pornographic sites operating under pseudo names.

The plea also sought directions to Google block any nude, sexually explicit or morphed photos of the woman appearing on its sites.

“It is made clear that this is not an adversarial litigation and it is expected that counsel for Google, YouTube, Centre and Cyber Cell of Delhi Police will take necessary steps to remove the sites and links, carrying objectionable photos and videos of the petitioner, from the Internet before the next date of hearing,” the court said.

Central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia assured the court that the Union of India will take necessary steps for removal of the sites and links from the Internet carrying objectionable photographs and videos of the woman and sought time to file an affidavit.

Advocate Mamta Jha, representing Google and YouTube, submitted that all the URLs, which are with YouTube, have been removed and 10 channels have already been blocked.

In order to expedite the process of removing the links and sites from the Internet, the court impleaded the Delhi Police through Cyber Cell as a party. 

 

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, YouTube
