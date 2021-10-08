Technology News
loading

Google, YouTube to Stop Serving Advertisements Next to Climate Change Misinformation

Google will prohibit platforms from helping people make money from content that "contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence of climate change."

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 8 October 2021 10:05 IST
Google, YouTube to Stop Serving Advertisements Next to Climate Change Misinformation

Google's decision to demonetise climate misinformation could turn the tide on the climate denial economy

Highlights
  • Online content referring to climate change as hoax or scam are included
  • Facebook touts efforts to curb climate misinformation at its platform
  • Social media platforms are regularly accused of promoting content

Google on Thursday said it will no longer post advertisements next to misinformation about climate change on its search engine or on global video-sharing platform YouTube. The new policy for Google advertisers, publishers, and YouTube creators will prohibit the platforms from helping people make money from content that "contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change."

That includes online content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, or denying the world's temperature is rising and that human activity is contributing to the problem, Google said in a post.

"Advertisers simply don't want their advertisements to appear next to this content," Google said.

"And publishers and creators don't want advertisements promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos."

The Internet giant added that the policy change aligns with efforts by the company to promote sustainable practices and confront climate change.

"Google's important decision to demonetise climate misinformation could turn the tide on the climate denial economy," said NGO Avaaz campaign director Fadi Quran.

"For years, climate misinformers have confused public opinion and obstructed urgent political action on climate change, and YouTube has been one of their weapons of choice."

Quran urged other online platforms to follow Google's lead and stop funneling money to those peddling debunked denials of climate change.

Social networking colossus Facebook, which is Google's biggest competitor in the digital advertising market, touts efforts to curb climate misinformation at its platform but has no such advertisement ban in place.

Social media platforms are regularly accused of promoting content that provokes strong emotional responses in order to keep users engaged so the platforms can make more money made from advertisements, even if the content can cause harm.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, YouTube
OnePlus 9RT Launch Teased by Pete Lau, Name Accidentally Confirmed Ahead of Official Announcement

Related Stories

Google, YouTube to Stop Serving Advertisements Next to Climate Change Misinformation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  2. Cricket 22 Release Date, India Price Announced
  3. NASA Says It Will Try to Blast Asteroid to Save Collision With Earth
  4. OnePlus 9RT Launch Teased by Pete Lau Ahead of Official Announcement
  5. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Announced, Sale Starting From October 15
  6. Amazon Announces Prime Fridays Great Indian Festival Offers
  7. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  8. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  10. Moto E40 Teased to Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G Pure, Moto E40 With Android 11 Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung's Posts Best Quarterly Profit in 3 Years Amid Rising Chip Prices
  3. Apple Working on CarPlay Extension to Let iPhone Handsets Control Car's A/C, Speedometer, Radio, Seats, More
  4. Google, YouTube to Stop Serving Advertisements Next to Climate Change Misinformation
  5. OnePlus 9RT Launch Teased by Pete Lau, Name Accidentally Confirmed Ahead of Official Announcement
  6. Amazon Announces Prime Fridays Great Indian Festival Offers for Prime Members Every Friday
  7. Moto E40 India Launch Set for October 12, 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
  8. Google Maps Brings Eco-Friendly Routes, Lite Navigation for Cyclists, More Features to Reduce Carbon Footprint
  9. Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch by November, Spotted on IMEI Database: Report
  10. Apple App Store Payment Rules Anti-Competitive, Dutch Watchdog Said to Have Found
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com