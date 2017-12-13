Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Year in Search 2017: iPhone 8 the Top Trending Mobile Phone

 
13 December 2017
Highlights

  • The iPhone 8 was the top trending mobile phone in India
  • It was also the top trending consumer tech product across the globe
  • Nokia showed up twice on both India and global lists

Google has released its Year in Search 2017 report, showing the top search queries across categories throughout the year across the globe as well as in India. The most important categories for Gadgets 360 are of course the top trending mobile phone and consumer tech of the year, which are available for India and the globe, respectively. In both places, the iPhone 8 was the top trending product of 2017. The lists are based on search terms that had a high spike in traffic in 2017 as compared to 2016.

Google Year in Search 2017: Baahubali 2 the Top Trending Search Term in India

Let's get started with Google's Year in Search, Top Trending Mobile Phones in India 2017 list. As we mentioned, the iPhone 8 topped that list, with Xiaomi's top-selling Redmi Note 4 next up. The 'Jio mobile' was third, probably referring to the Jio Phone feature phone launched by Reliance Jio earlier this year. Fourth was the Redmi 5A, Xiaomi's second and last product on the list.

Jio Phone Cover NDTV

OnePlus 5 was fifth top trending mobile phone of 2017 in India, with the iPhone X taking the sixth spot, the Nokia 6 the seventh spot, the Vivo V7+ the eighth spot, the Oppo F5 the ninth spot, and the Vivo V5 taking the last, tenth spot, becoming the third manufacturer after Apple and Xiaomi to feature two products on the list.

As for Trending Consumer Tech search terms in 2017 across the globe, the iPhone 8 was first, followed by the iPhone X - a sign of Apple's continued dominance of the aspirational tech space across the world. The Nintendo Switch was the third most trending consumer tech product of 2017, Google found - a rather big coup for the ailing Japanese company focused on reinvention. Samsung's Galaxy S8 was fourth, followed by Microsoft's Xbox One X console in the fifth position, the Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone in sixth, the Razer Phone in seventh, the Oppo F5 in eighth, the OnePlus 5 in ninth, and finally, the Nokia 6 in 10, making it the second brand after Apple to have two products on the list.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google Year in Search, Google Year in Search 2017, iPhone 8, iPhone X, Mobiles, Nokia, Nokia 6, Nokia 3310 2017, Oppo, Oppo F5, Samsung, Vivo, Vivo V5, Vivo V7 Plus, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
