Google is back with yet another edition of its Year in Search report, and this year, the search metrics are a hot pot of diversity, with a healthy dose of cricket, politics, and movie universe. Google's Year in Search 2019 report indicates that the Cricket World Cup and Lok Sabha elections dominated the search trends in India. The ICC Cricket World Cup emerged as the top-trending search of the year 2019 in India, followed by the Lok Sabha elections. Unsurprisingly, the Cricket World Cup was also the top-trending sports event in the country, while Lok Sabha elections took the crown in the news category.

Starting with the overall section, the ICC Cricket World Cup won by England in a nail-biting final against New Zealand was the top trending search item in India for the year 2019. Lok Sabha elections won by Narendra Modi-led BJP took the second spot, while ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission took the third spot. Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh was at the fourth rank, while Marvel's saga-ending Avengers: Endgame took the fifth spot in the overall category of Google's Year in Search 2019 report for India.

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was the top-trending personality of 2019 in India, as per Google. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was at the second spot, while flamboyant cricketer Yuvraj Singh rounded off the top three spots. Overall, players from the Indian cricket team and entertainment world dominated the top-trending personality category for the year 2019 in India.

Coming to the news that captured the attention of Indians in 2019, Lok Sabha elections took the crown, followed by the Chandrayaan-2 mission and the hotly-contested Article 370 at the second and third positions respectively. The latter was also the top-trending item in the ‘how to' category of Google's Year in Search 2019 report.

As for movies, Kabir Singh raced ahead of Avengers: Endgame in India, with Joaquin Phoenix's critically-acclaimed Joker claiming the third spot. Captain Marvel and Super 30 were at the fourth and fifth spots respectively. In the songs class, surprisingly, all ten tracks were from domestic artists and no international hits. Take a look at tables below to know the top trending items in other categories for the year 2019 in India.

The search trends in India for 2019 show cricket, politics, and Bollywood as key areas of interest

On a global scale, India vs South Africa dominated the search trends for the year 2019. Jussie Smollet of Empire fame was the top-trending actor, while Antonio Brown led the pack when it comes to athlete class. Avengers: Endgame was at the top when it comes to movies, while HBO's Game of Thrones took the first rank for TV shows - obviously. The Copa America football tournament was at the top in the news category of Google's year in search report for 2019, while Old Town Road by Lil Nas X took the first spot in the songs section.