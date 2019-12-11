Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Year in Search 2019: Cricket World Cup, Lok Sabha Elections Dominated Search Trends in India

Google Year in Search 2019: Cricket World Cup, Lok Sabha Elections Dominated Search Trends in India

Kabir Singh pipped Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame in the movies class.

By | Updated: 11 December 2019 16:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Year in Search 2019: Cricket World Cup, Lok Sabha Elections Dominated Search Trends in India

Cricket World Cup was also the top sports event in the country, as per Google search trends

Highlights
  • Lok Sabha elections were also the top entry in news category
  • Article 370 was at the top of ‘What is’ class of search trends
  • There were no international titles in top 10 songs of search trends

Google is back with yet another edition of its Year in Search report, and this year, the search metrics are a hot pot of diversity, with a healthy dose of cricket, politics, and movie universe. Google's Year in Search 2019 report indicates that the Cricket World Cup and Lok Sabha elections dominated the search trends in India. The ICC Cricket World Cup emerged as the top-trending search of the year 2019 in India, followed by the Lok Sabha elections. Unsurprisingly, the Cricket World Cup was also the top-trending sports event in the country, while Lok Sabha elections took the crown in the news category.

Starting with the overall section, the ICC Cricket World Cup won by England in a nail-biting final against New Zealand was the top trending search item in India for the year 2019. Lok Sabha elections won by Narendra Modi-led BJP took the second spot, while ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission took the third spot. Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh was at the fourth rank, while Marvel's saga-ending Avengers: Endgame took the fifth spot in the overall category of Google's Year in Search 2019 report for India.

 

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was the top-trending personality of 2019 in India, as per Google. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was at the second spot, while flamboyant cricketer Yuvraj Singh rounded off the top three spots. Overall, players from the Indian cricket team and entertainment world dominated the top-trending personality category for the year 2019 in India.

Coming to the news that captured the attention of Indians in 2019, Lok Sabha elections took the crown, followed by the Chandrayaan-2 mission and the hotly-contested Article 370 at the second and third positions respectively. The latter was also the top-trending item in the ‘how to' category of Google's Year in Search 2019 report.

As for movies, Kabir Singh raced ahead of Avengers: Endgame in India, with Joaquin Phoenix's critically-acclaimed Joker claiming the third spot. Captain Marvel and Super 30 were at the fourth and fifth spots respectively. In the songs class, surprisingly, all ten tracks were from domestic artists and no international hits. Take a look at tables below to know the top trending items in other categories for the year 2019 in India.

search trends Google Search

The search trends in India for 2019 show cricket, politics, and Bollywood as key areas of interest

 

On a global scale, India vs South Africa dominated the search trends for the year 2019. Jussie Smollet of Empire fame was the top-trending actor, while Antonio Brown led the pack when it comes to athlete class. Avengers: Endgame was at the top when it comes to movies, while HBO's Game of Thrones took the first rank for TV shows - obviously. The Copa America football tournament was at the top in the news category of Google's year in search report for 2019, while Old Town Road by Lil Nas X took the first spot in the songs section.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Year in Search 2019
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vivo X30 Pro Tipped to Have 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor in Its Quad Rear Camera Setup
Realme X50 5G to Be Powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC, Company Reveals
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Google Year in Search 2019: Cricket World Cup, Lok Sabha Elections Dominated Search Trends in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Successfully Launches Surveillance Satellite, 9 Foreign Satellites
  2. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  3. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  4. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  5. Apple’s New Mac Pro Can Cost Over $50,000
  6. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  7. Vivo V17 First Impressions
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  10. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Successfully Inserts RISAT-2BR1 Satellite Into Orbit, Touches 319 Foreign Satellite Launch Mark
  2. Nokia C1 With Android Pie (Go Edition), 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Specifications
  3. Realme X50 5G to Be Powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC, Company Reveals
  4. Google Year in Search 2019: Cricket World Cup, Lok Sabha Elections Dominated Search Trends in India
  5. Vivo X30 Pro Tipped to Have 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor in Its Quad Rear Camera Setup
  6. Personal Data Protection Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Protests
  7. ISRO Successfully Launches RISAT-2BR1 Surveillance Satellite, 9 Foreign Satellites Aboard PSLV-QL Rocket
  8. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Launched in India
  9. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts, Aims to Offer ‘Flexibility’ to Users
  10. Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Launch Set for December 26, Oppo Enco Free True Wireless Earbuds Also Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.