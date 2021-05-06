Technology News
Google Support Gets Unexpected Help as Man Reaches Out for Assistance, Ends Up Assisting

The user was locked out of his Gmail account, but ended up helping a Google support executive unblock his own account.

Google Support Gets Unexpected Help as Man Reaches Out for Assistance, Ends Up Assisting

A Google Workspace Support executive told him that he couldn't help him

Highlights
  • Daniel expressed his inability to help Rose
  • Rose continued trying and managed to fix things for himself
  • Rose had managed to troubleshoot the issue on his own

Google support executives can have unusual days too. Imagine reaching out to a customer care service with an issue and the company representative tells you that he, too, was faced with the same problem and couldn't really solve it. And then after trying for a while, you manage to save the day for yourself as well as the company representative. Too much? Well, that's exactly what happened to Mike Rose, founder of No More Robots game publishing label, who was locked out of his personal account following some “suspicious activity.” So, when Rose reached out to Google support, a Google Workspace Support executive named Daniel told him that since it was a "personal" and not a "workspace" account, he couldn't help him and suggested Rose write to Google forum.

It will take ages to respond, Rose was seen saying in the screenshots of the conversation he posted on Twitter, adding he needed to access his account right away. But Daniel said he can't really do anything and that he was locked out of his own account last month, that he hasn't been able to access ever since.

After Daniel expressed his inability to help Rose, the latter continued trying and managed to fix things for himself. He then got back to Daniel again and asked if he wanted to know how to access his locked account. Daniel was excited to know and said that he would try once he finished working. He was happy, too, that Rose had managed to troubleshoot the issue on his own.

In one of his tweets, Rose said, “So if any of you need any google help. I am now support to google support I guess.”

He further posted in a subsequent tweet that “far too many” people got in touch with him to get the same issue addressed.

Some Twitter users had a good laugh over the conversation between Rose and Daniel, while others expressed shock that even Google couldn't really access accounts on their platform.

"Wait not even Google staff can get their accounts back? What the heck," wrote user David Amador (@DJ_link). Responding to him, another user José Duarte (@duartejmg) said this whole ordeal makes him feel "safer".

Another user, I'm the Lit Phoenix (@ImTheLitPheonix), said it was "unsettling,” adding that losing access to Google account could really put someone into panic mode. "Support should absolutely help! So many pictures, emails and saved passwords would be lost forever," she said, hoping Google would take note.

Check out some more reactions from other users:

