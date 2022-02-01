Technology News
  Google Workspace 'Integrated View' to Roll Out on February 8 With Dedicated Gmail, Chat, Meet, Spaces Tabs

Google Workspace ‘Integrated View’ to Roll Out on February 8 With Dedicated Gmail, Chat, Meet, Spaces Tabs

Google Workspace customers will be permanently upgraded to the new layout by Q2 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 February 2022 11:02 IST
Google Workspace ‘Integrated View’ to Roll Out on February 8 With Dedicated Gmail, Chat, Meet, Spaces Tabs

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

There is currently no word on when the updated layout will roll out to non enterprise users

Highlights
  • Google announced the updated layout for Gmail last September
  • Gmail will show expanded views for Chat, Meet, and Spaces
  • The new Workspace layout will only be available for enterprise users

Google has announced it will roll out a redesigned version of Gmail to Workspace users later this month. The changes are part of the company's updates to its email service for Workspace customers that were announced last year, as Google attempts to better integrate Google Chat, Meet, and Spaces within its enterprise offering. The redesigned Gmail for Workspace users will feature the company's “integrated view” starting next week and will roll out to all users by Q2 2022, according to Google.

Workspace users can begin testing the new integrated view from February 8, according to an update on Google's Workspace blog. Instead of a single layout where Gmail, Chat, and Meet are all accessible, Google will offer users the ability to switch among four buttons — Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet. As a result, users will only see an enlarged view of whichever service is selected, while Google adds that notification bubbles will keep users up-to-date.

google workspace update google gmail

Google's new 'integrated view' offers dedicated tabs for Gmail, Meet, Spaces, and Chat
Photo Credit: Google

According to Google, users who update to the new layout will be able to see the same list of mail and label options available today. Google first announced the changes to Workspace tools in September 2021, revealing that users would be able to place one-on-one calls with other users in Gmail — without generating a Google Meet link. The Spaces tab integrates with Workspace tools and allows users to share documents while showing conversation histories.

The company has been working on integrating its Workspace offerings to make them easier to access for customers, as hybrid work and remote working are adopted by more companies during the ongoing coronavirus-induced pandemic. Google's integrated view will be available for Google Workspace Business, Enterprise, Education, Frontline, Nonprofit, G Suite Basic, and Business accounts. There is currently no word on when the feature will be available to non-enterprise Workspace users.

Google Workspace users who have not opted to try out the new Gmail layout will automatically be switched to the new layout by April, according to the company. Google will allow users to revert the change for some time, while the new layout will be permanently enabled for all users at the end of Q2 2022, the company explains.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Google Workspace, Gmail Integrated View, Workspace Integrated View, Gmail, Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Spaces
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Wordle Bought by New York Times, Announces Game Would Continue to Be Free

Google Workspace ‘Integrated View’ to Roll Out on February 8 With Dedicated Gmail, Chat, Meet, Spaces Tabs
