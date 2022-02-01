Google has announced it will roll out a redesigned version of Gmail to Workspace users later this month. The changes are part of the company's updates to its email service for Workspace customers that were announced last year, as Google attempts to better integrate Google Chat, Meet, and Spaces within its enterprise offering. The redesigned Gmail for Workspace users will feature the company's “integrated view” starting next week and will roll out to all users by Q2 2022, according to Google.

Workspace users can begin testing the new integrated view from February 8, according to an update on Google's Workspace blog. Instead of a single layout where Gmail, Chat, and Meet are all accessible, Google will offer users the ability to switch among four buttons — Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet. As a result, users will only see an enlarged view of whichever service is selected, while Google adds that notification bubbles will keep users up-to-date.

Google's new 'integrated view' offers dedicated tabs for Gmail, Meet, Spaces, and Chat

Photo Credit: Google

According to Google, users who update to the new layout will be able to see the same list of mail and label options available today. Google first announced the changes to Workspace tools in September 2021, revealing that users would be able to place one-on-one calls with other users in Gmail — without generating a Google Meet link. The Spaces tab integrates with Workspace tools and allows users to share documents while showing conversation histories.

The company has been working on integrating its Workspace offerings to make them easier to access for customers, as hybrid work and remote working are adopted by more companies during the ongoing coronavirus-induced pandemic. Google's integrated view will be available for Google Workspace Business, Enterprise, Education, Frontline, Nonprofit, G Suite Basic, and Business accounts. There is currently no word on when the feature will be available to non-enterprise Workspace users.

Google Workspace users who have not opted to try out the new Gmail layout will automatically be switched to the new layout by April, according to the company. Google will allow users to revert the change for some time, while the new layout will be permanently enabled for all users at the end of Q2 2022, the company explains.