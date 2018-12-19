To spread awareness about Internet safety and promote digital citizenship, Google on Wednesday announced the fourth edition of its 'Web Rangers' contest that will reward school students who know how to stay smart, safe and savvy online.

The competition aims to encourage teenagers to unlock creativity in highlighting the importance of cyber safety, the company said in a statement.

The students can choose the category that interests them and put their creativity and skills to test.

In the 'Campaign' category, the participants have to run their own Internet safety campaign, either individually or as a team of three.

It could be one large initiative or a collection of multiple projects like a social media campaign, a video series, awareness drives or all of them - there is no restriction on the format or the number of initiatives, Google said.

In 'Project' category - for those who prefer to work individually - the contestant has to create a video, website, app or a game that should empower users to stay safe on the Internet.

'Web Rangers' was launched in India in 2015 with student ambassadors across more than 15 countries.

The contest is open to students within the age group of 10 and 17 years and the deadline for submitting the entry is January 21, Google said.