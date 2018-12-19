NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google 'Web Rangers' Contest to Promote Internet Safety Is Back in Its 4th Edition

, 19 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google 'Web Rangers' Contest to Promote Internet Safety Is Back in Its 4th Edition

To spread awareness about Internet safety and promote digital citizenship, Google on Wednesday announced the fourth edition of its 'Web Rangers' contest that will reward school students who know how to stay smart, safe and savvy online.

The competition aims to encourage teenagers to unlock creativity in highlighting the importance of cyber safety, the company said in a statement.

The students can choose the category that interests them and put their creativity and skills to test.

In the 'Campaign' category, the participants have to run their own Internet safety campaign, either individually or as a team of three.

It could be one large initiative or a collection of multiple projects like a social media campaign, a video series, awareness drives or all of them - there is no restriction on the format or the number of initiatives, Google said.

In 'Project' category - for those who prefer to work individually - the contestant has to create a video, website, app or a game that should empower users to stay safe on the Internet.

'Web Rangers' was launched in India in 2015 with student ambassadors across more than 15 countries.

The contest is open to students within the age group of 10 and 17 years and the deadline for submitting the entry is January 21, Google said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Web Rangers
Ratna Pathak Shah on Netflix's Selection Day and Why She Hates Actors Using Profanity
Uber Approved to Resume Autonomous Car Tests in Pittsburgh
Pricee
Google 'Web Rangers' Contest to Promote Internet Safety Is Back in Its 4th Edition
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Z5 Pro GT With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Unveiled
  2. Xiaomi Mi Play Teasers Show Waterdrop-Shaped Notch, Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20 Said to Sport a Massive 5,000mAh Battery
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 Update Out Now, Adds Vikendi Snow Map
  5. Huawei P20 Pro, Honor Play Amongst 7 Phones Receiving EMUI 9.0 Update
  6. Lenovo Z5s With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Unveiled
  7. PUBG Mobile's Vikendi Snow Map Release Date, Start Time Announced
  8. Xiaomi Kicks Off Sale in India With Discounts, Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  9. New Google Play Anti-Spam System Removes Millions of Fake Reviews
  10. Google Redesigns Its 'My Business' App, Brings New Features for SMBs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.