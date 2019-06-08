Technology News

Google Walkout Organizer Quits Over Alleged Retaliation

Claire Stapleton was a co-organizer of the Google walkout, which lasted more than an hour.

By | Updated: 8 June 2019 11:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Walkout Organizer Quits Over Alleged Retaliation

Photo Credit: Bryan R. Smith / AFP

Claire Stapleton, who helped organize major Google walkouts in late 2018, said she was resigning

Highlights
  • Stapleton's team was given a "Culture Award" by Google management
  • Google claims it "found no evidence of retaliation" against Stapleton
  • Google employees had organised walkouts in November 2018

A Google worker who helped organize a massive walkout to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct said Friday she had quit her job. In a post at Medium, Claire Stapleton said her decision to resign was based on her expecting another child but also because she was marked for retaliation by department heads after the walkout late last year.

"If I stayed, I didn't just worry that there'd be more public flogging, shunning, and stress, I expected it," Stapleton said.

"Life is extremely short and realistically we only have a couple of years left until the world hurtles into climate apocalypse or some other paroxysm of our own doing."

Google told AFP that it thoroughly investigated Stapleton's claims and found no evidence that she was targeted for retaliation in the workplace.

Stapleton's team was given a "Culture Award" by management for her role in the walkout, according to the California-based internet company.

"To reiterate, we don't tolerate retaliation," Google said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"Our employee relations team did a thorough investigation of her claims and found no evidence of retaliation."

Google employees poured out of buildings at the company's Mountain View campus in November, filling courtyards and patios in solidarity with co-workers who staged similar demonstrations at offices in countries around the world to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct

Stapleton was a co-organizer of the walkout, which lasted more than an hour.

The protest took shape after Google said that it had fired 48 employees in the prior two years -- including 13 senior executives -- as a result of allegations of sexual misconduct, citing "an increasingly hard line" on inappropriate conduct.

One senior Google employee, Android creator Andy Rubin, was reported to have received an exit package worth $90 million as he faced allegations of misconduct. Rubin has denied the allegations and claimed he was the victim of a "smear campaign."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Walkout, Google Walkout For Real Change, Google, Claire Stapleton
Cryptocurrency Ban: Draft Law Proposes 10-Year Jail for Dealing in Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies
After Amazon’s Smartphone Failure, It Looks for a Way Back Into Mobile
Honor Smartphones
Google Walkout Organizer Quits Over Alleged Retaliation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T, iPhone X Discounts Revealed for Amazon Fab Phone Fest
  2. Mi Band 4 Teaser Confirms Colour Display Ahead of June 11 Launch
  3. HMD's Pranav Shroff on Why the Company May Launch Fewer 'Plus' Phones
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  5. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  6. Mi 9T Pro Spotted on Benchmark Site, May Be Global Redmi K20 Pro Variant
  7. Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Leak-Based Renders Surface
  9. Microsoft Wipes Huge Facial-Recognition Database
  10. Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Today Again via Flipkart, Realme.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.