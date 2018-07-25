NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Uses Physical USB Security Keys to Prevent Employee Phishing

, 25 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Uses Physical USB Security Keys to Prevent Employee Phishing

For more than a year, none of Google's over 85,000 employees have been hacked, thanks to physical security keys that have replaced one-time codes at their workplace.

Security Keys are USB-based devices that offer an alternative approach to two-factor authentication (2FA).

In 2FA, users log into a website using a password and then enter an additional one-time code usually sent to smartphones. In Google's case, the one-time password was sent via an in-house app called Google Authenticator.

A Google representative told Krebs on Security that physical security keys are now being used for all work-related account access since early 2017.

"We have had no reported or confirmed account takeovers since implementing security keys at Google," the representative was quoted as saying.

"Users might be asked to authenticate using their security key for many different apps/reasons. It all depends on the sensitivity of the app and the risk of the user at that point in time," the Google representative added.

A physical security key uses a version of multi-factor authentication called Universal 2nd Factor (U2F).

U2F lets users login by inserting the USB device and pushing a button on it.

"After the device is linked to a certain website, users don't have to enter their passwords anymore," CNET reported.

More platforms like Dropbox, Facebook and Github are now using U2F which is an emerging open source authentication standard. It's supported by browsers including Chrome, Firefox and Opera.

Microsoft is also reportedly updating its Edge browser to support U2F later this year.

Yubico is one physical security key maker which sells a basic U2F key for $20.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Netflix Acquires Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal's Little Things, Orders Season 2
Netflix Effect: eMarketer Report Finds Cord-Cutting Accelerates in US Market
Vivo Nex
Google Uses Physical USB Security Keys to Prevent Employee Phishing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Here's Everything New and Different
  2. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2 Set to Launch in India on August 8, Xiaomi Confirms
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today in India via Flipkart, Mi.com
  6. Sony Xperia XZ2 With Super Slow Motion Camera, Snapdragon 845 SoC Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Leaked in Fresh Renders Ahead of Launch
  8. PUBG Mobile War Mode Now Available With 0.7.0 Update
  9. LG K11+, K11a Mid-Range Android Smartphones Launched
  10. Xiaomi-Backed Huami Amazfit Bip, Stratos Smartwatches Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.