Technology News
loading

Google to Pause Political Advertisements in US Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

Google said the action was taken “following the unprecedented events of past week” in reference to the US Capitol violence.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 January 2021 14:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google to Pause Political Advertisements in US Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

Google had been employing a limited version of its "Sensitive Event" policy since the January 6 storming

Highlights
  • Facebook paused political advertisements after the November 3 election
  • The move will take effect on Thursday
  • No exceptions will be made for news organisations or merchandisers

Alphabet's Google will stop selling political advertisements referencing US elections across its services until at least January 21, following last week's violence at the Capitol, according to an email to advertisers seen by Reuters.

The email said the action was taken "following the unprecedented events of the past week and ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration," which takes place on January 20.

In a statement, Google said it would "temporarily pause all political advertisements in addition to any advertisements referencing impeachment, the inauguration, or protests at the US Capitol."

The move, to take effect on Thursday, will make no exceptions for news organizations or merchandisers running advertisements.

On December 10, Google had lifted a temporary ban on election-related advertisements, which took effect after polls closed in the November US presidential election and aimed to curb misinformation and other abuses on its platforms.

Facebook also paused political advertisements after the November 3 election, only briefly unfreezing advertisements around the US Senate election in Georgia earlier this month.

A Google spokeswoman said the company had been employing a limited version of its "Sensitive Event" policy since the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, which meant it did not allow advertisements referencing the political violence at the Capitol.

The policy seeks to prohibit content that potentially capitalises on events like public health emergencies or natural disasters.

In the email, which was first reported by Axios, Google also reminded advertisers of its policy against advertisements that promote hate or incite violence. "Given the events of the last week, we are extremely vigilant about enforcing on any advertisements that might reasonably be construed as crossing this line," it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Google
Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Issues Apology for Performance Issues on Xbox, PlayStation; Promises Patch 1.1 Within 10 Days

Related Stories

Google to Pause Political Advertisements in US Ahead of Presidential Inauguration
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  2. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  3. OnePlus 9 Lite Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC in India
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  5. Realme 100W Soundbar Review
  6. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  7. Amazon Takes on Netflix’s ‘Mobile’ Plan With Prime Video Mobile Edition
  8. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Surfaces in Hands-on Videos Ahead of Launch
  10. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Pause Political Advertisements in US Ahead of Presidential Inauguration
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Issues Apology for Performance Issues on Xbox, PlayStation; Promises Patch 1.1 Within 10 Days
  3. OnePlus 9 Lite Rumoured to Launch in India, China With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  4. Google 'Experiment' Blocks Australian News From Local Searches Amid Government Push to Pay Media Firms
  5. HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Sold by Apple Recalled due to Fire Hazards
  7. Intel to Replace CEO Bob Swan With VMware Chief Pat Gelsinger
  8. LG Ultra Series Monitors for Gamers, Creative Professionals Announced at CES 2021
  9. Tesla Asked to Recall 1,58,000 Model S and Model X Vehicles for Touchscreen Failures in US
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Hands-on Videos Leaked, Clear Images of New Phones Surface Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com