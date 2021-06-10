Technology News
Google to Build Undersea Cable Firmina to Connect Latin America and the US

Firmina will give users fast, low-latency access to Google products such as Search, Gmail and YouTube, as well as Google Cloud services.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 June 2021 09:54 IST
Photo Credit: Google Cloud

With 12 fibre pairs, the cable will carry traffic quickly and securely between North and South America

Highlights
  • Firmina will be the longest cable in the world
  • It will run from the East Coast of the US to Las Toninas, Argentina
  • Firmina will improve access to Google services for users in South America

 Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday it was building an undersea cable that would connect the United States, Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina, to bolster Internet connection capacity between these regions.

The cable, called Firmina, will be the longest cable in the world, Google said in a blog post, adding that it will run from the East Coast of the United States to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional landings in Praia Grande, Brazil, and Punta del Este, Uruguay.

"Firmina will improve access to Google services for users in South America. With 12 fibre pairs, the cable will carry traffic quickly and securely between North and South America, giving users fast, low-latency access to Google products such as Search, Gmail, and YouTube, as well as Google Cloud services," Google said.

The announcement also comes amid a surge in demand for Internet and cloud services as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more work, shopping and entertainment online.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

