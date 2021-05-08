Technology News
loading

Google Will Start Automatically Enrolling Users in Two-Step-Verification (2SV) Soon

Google recently launched a new Password Import feature that allows uploading up to 1,000 passwords at a time for free.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 May 2021 14:42 IST
Google Will Start Automatically Enrolling Users in Two-Step-Verification (2SV) Soon

Google sends a prompt on smartphones when signing in

Highlights
  • Google says password is the single greatest threat to online security
  • Google will automatically enrol users in 2SV soon
  • The search giant has not shared details on when this will be implemented

Google will start automatically enrolling users in two-step verification (2SV), or two-factor authentication. The development was shared by Google via a blog post. Currently, Google gives an option of enrolling in two-step-verification to its users which, if enrolled, gives them a prompt on their smartphone when signing in to verify if they are the ones actually signing in to their account. Google says this is an attempt to increase security as passwords are the single biggest threat to online security.

Mark Risher, Director of Product Management, Identity and User Security at Google, explains through a blog post that people try to make their passwords long and complicated to make them more difficult to crack. This sometimes increases security risks as people them use the same password for multiple accounts. Risher says 66 percent of Americans admitted to using the same password across multiple sites. To overcome this hurdle, Google incorporated a second form of verification alongside a password. Soon, it will automatically enrol users in 2SV or two-factor authentication “if their accounts are appropriately configured.”

As of now, Google gives the option to enrol in 2SV but it will soon make this feature mandatory for all. The search giant has not shared by when this change will be implemented.

The blog goes on to state that Google recently launched a new Password Import feature that allows users to upload up to 1,000 passwords at a time for free. “Features like Password Import, Password Manager and Security Checkup — combined with authentication products like Sign-in with Google — reduce the spread of weak credentials,” Risher says.

Google recently announced that it will make it mandatory for all apps on Google Play store to announce how they use users' data in order to provide transparency. Developers will have to list all the information about what user data is collected by their apps and how that data is handled.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Two step verification, 2SV, two factor authentication
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Assistant Sings Vaccine Song to Encourage You to Get COVID-19 Jab

Related Stories

Google Will Start Automatically Enrolling Users in Two-Step-Verification (2SV) Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
  2. Dogecoin in Spotlight as Elon Musk Makes SNL Appearance
  3. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  4. WhatsApp Scraps May 15 Deadline for Accepting Its New Privacy Policy Terms
  5. Twitter Adds Tip Jars to Help Creators, Journalists Monetise Content
  6. CoWIN Public API Rules Revised to Discourage Third-Party Vaccine Slot Alerts
  7. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  8. Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Out: Watch It Here
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on India Site, Expected to Launch Soon
  10. Chinese Rocket Debris Set for Re-Entry by Early Sunday: US Research Centre
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Will Start Automatically Enrolling Users in Two-Step-Verification (2SV) Soon
  2. Google Assistant Sings Vaccine Song to Encourage You to Get COVID-19 Jab
  3. Elon Musk Says Cryptocurrency Promising But Exercise Caution While Investing
  4. US Senator Found Driving While Pretending to Work From Home During Zoom Call: See What Gave Him Away
  5. CoWIN Gets 4-Digit Security Code to Minimise Errors for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  6. Chip Shortage: Auto Sector Urges US Congress to Help Fund Semiconductor Production
  7. BMW Confirms Its 2021 Targets Despite Worsening Chip Shortages
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale Paused in India Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases
  9. Chinese Rocket Debris Set to Plunge Back Into Earth by Early Sunday: US Research Centre
  10. Dogecoin in Spotlight as Cryptocurrency Backer Elon Musk Makes SNL Appearance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com