Google to Waive Ad Serving Fees for News Publishers Amid Virus Crisis

Google Ad Manager, the service for which fees are being waived, is the most-used ad serving tool among news publishers.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 April 2020 19:04 IST
News publishers, especially the print media, have struggled during this pandemic

Highlights
  • Google Ad Manager service fees are being waived for the first time
  • Jason Kint said that this move to help the news industry is appreciated
  • Larger expense for publishers are deals with Google on ad slot auctions

Alphabet's Google said on Friday it will waive for the next five months the small fee it charges news publishers to decide which ads to show on their online properties.

News publishers, especially the print media, have struggled as many advertisers pulled their marketing budgets to rein in costs because of economic uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jason Kint, chief executive of media industry trade association Digital Content Next, said that any move to help the news publishing industry is appreciated.

"But we would be foolish to believe this changes any other well-founded concerns around Google's dominance over the digital ad business," Kint said.

Google Ad Manager, the service for which fees are being waived, is the most-used ad serving tool among news publishers, in part because of its low cost of pennies per every thousand ads shown to users. For smaller operations, it is free.

The larger expense for publishers are deals with Google and other technology partners that help them auction off ad slots.

Google said it is still working on other ways to provide financial support to news organizations. 

In March, Facebook Inc pledged $100 million in financing and advertising spending to support news organizations reeling from pressure due to the pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Further reading: Google, Google Ad Manager, Coronavirus, COViD 19
Realme X3 Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, 4,100mAh Battery Tipped
