Technology News
Google to Pay Publishers $1 Billion Over Three Years for Their Content

News publishers have long fought Google, the world's most popular search engine, for compensation for using their content.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 October 2020 17:08 IST
Google to Pay Publishers $1 Billion Over Three Years for Their Content

CEO Sundar Pichai said the new product called Google News Showcase will launch first in Germany

Highlights
  • Google News Showcase allows publishers to pick and present their stories
  • The product will be rolled out in Belgium, India & the Netherlands
  • Product to launch on Google News on Android & eventually on Apple devices

Alphabet's Google plans to pay $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,315 crores) to publishers globally for their content over the next three years, its CEO said on Thursday, a move that could help it win over a powerful group amid heightened regulatory scrutiny worldwide.

News publishers have long fought the world's most popular Internet search engine for compensation for using their content, with European media groups leading the charge.

CEO Sundar Pichai said the new product called Google News Showcase will launch first in Germany, where it has signed up German newspapers including Der Spiegel, Stern, Die Zeit, and in Brazil with Folha de S.Paulo, Band and Infobae.

The product will be rolled out in Belgium, India, the Netherlands and other countries. About 200 publishers in Argentina, Australia, Britain, Brazil, Canada and Germany have signed up to the product.

"This financial commitment, our biggest to date, will pay publishers to create and curate high-quality content for a different kind of online news experience," Pichai said in a blog post.

The product, which allows publishers to pick and present their stories, will launch on Google News on Android devices and eventually on Apple devices.

"This approach is distinct from our other news products because it leans on the editorial choices individual publishers make about which stories to show readers and how to present them," Pichai said.

The product builds on a licensing deal inked to some media groups in Australia, Brazil and Germany in June, which drew a lukewarm response from the European Publishers Council.

Google is negotiating with French publishers, among its most vocal critics, while Australia wants to force it and Facebook to share advertising revenue with local media groups.

Google's funding for news organisations has frustrated other internet publishers, such as weather websites and recipe tools, which say Google has hurt their revenue.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Facebook, Google News, Google News Showcase, Sundar Pichai, Android, Apple
Comment
 
 

