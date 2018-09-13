NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google to Invest $140 Million to Expand Data Centre in Chile

, 13 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google to Invest $140 Million to Expand Data Centre in Chile

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera

Highlights

  • It is Google's sole data centre in Latin America
  • New investment will triple the data centre's size to 11.2 hectares
  • Company first announced data centre construction plans Chile in 2012

Google will invest $140 million (roughly Rs. 1,000 crores) to expand the tech giant's sole data centre in Latin America, a development Chile's president hailed on Wednesday as proof of the country's enthusiastic participation in "the fourth industrial revolution."

The expansion, announced by Google and Chilean officials, represents the company's second stage of growth for the data centre in Quilicura, near Santiago, which became fully operational in 2015. Google said the new investment will triple the data centre's size to 11.2 hectares (27.7 acres) and create more than 1,000 new jobs in the construction process and 120 new permanent jobs.

Google's new investment is in addition to the $150 million it spent to build the centre. The company first announced data centre construction plans Chile in 2012, eight months after it opened offices in the country. Since January of 2017, the data centre has operated entirely on solar power from Chile's Atacama region, Google said.

Edgardo Frias, Google's general manager in Chile, said the improved infrastructure that came from establishing a data centre in Chile helped the company develop its capacity in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

"This new stage reinforces the promise Google made to the region to ensure that large and small companies, non-profit organisations, students, educators and all users can access key tools in a reliable and rapid way," Frias said.

In a show of the importance Chile is placing on developing a digital economy to diversify from its dependence on copper, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera attended the event.

He vowed that Chile will be on the forefront of what he called "the current of history" in the technology revolution.

"What we have to decide is which side are we going to be on: where the new works of the future are created, or where the old works of the past are destroyed," Pinera said.

Google's announcement comes amid conversations between Chile's government and rival Amazon about its interest to house and mine massive amounts of data generated by the country's giant telescopes.

Chile and Argentina, two of South America's largest economies, have been courting investment from the cloud computing and e-commerce company.

Google executives told Reuters they had looked at a number of different countries as a venue to establish Google's first Latin American data centre and had chosen Chile because of its favourable climate for foreign direct investment, a clear regulatory framework and a good supply of renewable energy resources.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Chile
Notorious Russian Cybercriminal Pleads Guilty to US Charges
Poco F1 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant to Go on Open Sale From Midnight Tonight
Billion Capture Plus
Google to Invest $140 Million to Expand Data Centre in Chile
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Moto G5s
TRENDING
  1. iPhone Prices Cut in India Following September 12 Launch
  2. Windows 10 Tests Warning Users When Installing Third-Party Browsers
  3. Apple Discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone X in the US
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 5A Flash Sales Today in India: All You Need to Know
  5. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Launched, India Prices Announced
  6. iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR
  7. iPhone XR the 'Affordable' iPhone Model, India Price Starts at Rs. 76,900
  8. Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Twilight Gold Variant Teased, Reservations Now Open
  9. Jio Cashback Offer Makes a Comeback on Recharges Above Rs. 300
  10. Daiwa D55UVC6N 55-Inch 4K Smart LED TV Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.