Technology News

Google to Buy Data Migration Company Alooma in Cloud Push

, 20 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google to Buy Data Migration Company Alooma in Cloud Push

Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday it will buy data migration company Alooma, as part of efforts to catch up with bigger cloud service rivals Amazon.com and Microsoft.

Google trails Amazon, and Microsoft in the fast-growing business of helping companies move to the cloud, with Google Cloud holding 8.5 percent of worldwide cloud market share at the end of 2018, according to Canalys.

Amazon Web Services had a 31.7 percent share and Microsoft Azure 16.8 percent during the same period, the market research firm said.

Google in November hired former Oracle product head Thomas Kurian as the chief executive officer of the cloud division.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Alooma helps enterprise companies streamline database migration in the cloud with a tool that enables moving data from multiple sources to a single data warehouse.

The company has raised about $15 million (roughly Rs. 100 crores) from investors including leading venture funds such as Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed, according to Crunchbase.

Google did not disclose terms of the deal.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Cloud, Alooma
Huawei Founder Denies Presence of 'Backdoors' to Spy for China
Amazon's Chinese Unit in Merger Talks With NetEase's Kaola: Report
Pricee
Google to Buy Data Migration Company Alooma in Cloud Push
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Mi 9 to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  2. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  3. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Launch Set for Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins: The Best Deals on Day 1
  7. Redmi Note 7 India Variant Teased to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds Leak Hours Before Launch
  9. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 With Zombies Mode Out Now: Here's What's New
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Allegedly Appears in Video, Official Accessories Leak
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.