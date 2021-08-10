Technology News
loading

Google Titan Security Keys For Two-Factor Authentication With NFC Launched: Price, Features

Google Titan Security Keys are priced at $30 (roughly Rs. 2,200) and $35 (roughly Rs. 2,600) for USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports, respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 August 2021 17:33 IST
Google Titan Security Keys For Two-Factor Authentication With NFC Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Google

Google Titan security keys with USB Type-A (left) and USB Type-C ports come with NFC support

Highlights
  • Google Titan security keys will be available to purchase starting August
  • They come with Google's Advanced Protection Programme for added security
  • Google Titan security key with Bluetooth is getting discontinued

Google Titan security keys are getting new versions with USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectivity. Both security keys get near-field communication (NFC) connectivity that Google claims will allow them to be connected to "most mobile devices." The previous Titan Security Key with a USB Type-C port didn't support NFC connectivity. The Titan security keys, first introduced in 2018, are designed to help users against phishing attacks and provide an external two-factor authentication (2FA) for various online accounts.

Google Titan security keys price

The Titan security keys by Google will be available to purchase from Google's online store starting today, August 10. The USB Type-A + NFC security key is priced at $30 (roughly Rs. 2,200) while the USB Type-C + NFC security key costs $35 (roughly Rs. 2,600). The new security keys were announced via a post on the Google security blog.

It is worth mentioning that the current USB Type-A security key, that supports NFC, retails for $25 (roughly Rs. 1,900). While the current USB Type-C security key doesn't support NFC and retails for $40 (roughly Rs. 3,000).

Google Titan security keys features

The updated Titan security keys now feature NFC on both its variants, making it easier for customers to choose which security key matches their needs the most. Google mentioned that "since NFC functionality is now supported by a wide range of Android phones and iPhone models, we are discontinuing the Bluetooth Titan Security Key and focusing on the easier and more widely available NFC capability."

However, it is worth mentioning that Google will honour the applicable warranties on its Bluetooth Titan security keys, introduced in 2018, and they will continue to work with Bluetooth and NFC-compatible devices. It is also worth mentioning that Google mentions users with iPad models with a lighting port should get a USB Type-A + NFC security key with a lighting port adapter.

The Titan security keys come with Google's Advanced Protection Programme, designed to provide extra security to users whose accounts may be attacked. The Google Titan security keys provide protection for users' Google accounts as well as third-party apps and services that support FIDO standards.

As per Google's Titan support page, these security keys support Android smartphones with Android 5 or higher, with the latest version of Google Play Services. iPhone and iPad models would need iOS 13.3 or higher to be compatible with the Titan security keys. For the security keys to work on a computer, it would need a compatible USB port and the latest version Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, and Safari browsers supporting W3C Web Authentication.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Titan, Google Titan Security Key, Titan, Two Factor Authentication, NFC
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Asus ROG Phone 5s Specifications Tipped; May Come With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, Up to 18GB RAM

Related Stories

Google Titan Security Keys For Two-Factor Authentication With NFC Launched: Price, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  2. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  3. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  4. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
  5. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  6. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  7. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A03s Price, Colour Options Surface Online
  9. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Teaser Appears Briefly, Revealing Design
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Is Getting a New Feature That Lets Users Skip Chapters by Using Two-Finger Double-Tap Gesture
  2. AMC Theatres Jumps On to the Bitcoin Bandwagon, Will Accept Cryptocurrency for Movie Tickets
  3. Spotify Offering 3 Additional Months for Free With 6-Month Premium Plan Till August 15
  4. Xiaomi Leads 5G Android Phone Shipments Globally, Captures 26 Percent Market in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics
  5. Google Titan Security Keys For Two-Factor Authentication With NFC Launched: Price, Features
  6. Asus ROG Phone 5s Specifications Tipped; May Come With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, Up to 18GB RAM
  7. TikTok Surpassed Facebook to Become Most Downloaded App Worldwide in 2020: Nikkei Asia
  8. Amazon to Pay US Shoppers Hurt by Others' Products, Does Not Admit Liability
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series to Be Powered by New Exynos W920 SoC With Embedded 4G LTE Modem
  10. Twitter Has 'Prima Facie' Appointed Officials in Compliance With New IT Rules: Centre to Delhi High Court
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com