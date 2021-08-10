Google Titan security keys are getting new versions with USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectivity. Both security keys get near-field communication (NFC) connectivity that Google claims will allow them to be connected to "most mobile devices." The previous Titan Security Key with a USB Type-C port didn't support NFC connectivity. The Titan security keys, first introduced in 2018, are designed to help users against phishing attacks and provide an external two-factor authentication (2FA) for various online accounts.

Google Titan security keys price

The Titan security keys by Google will be available to purchase from Google's online store starting today, August 10. The USB Type-A + NFC security key is priced at $30 (roughly Rs. 2,200) while the USB Type-C + NFC security key costs $35 (roughly Rs. 2,600). The new security keys were announced via a post on the Google security blog.

It is worth mentioning that the current USB Type-A security key, that supports NFC, retails for $25 (roughly Rs. 1,900). While the current USB Type-C security key doesn't support NFC and retails for $40 (roughly Rs. 3,000).

Google Titan security keys features

The updated Titan security keys now feature NFC on both its variants, making it easier for customers to choose which security key matches their needs the most. Google mentioned that "since NFC functionality is now supported by a wide range of Android phones and iPhone models, we are discontinuing the Bluetooth Titan Security Key and focusing on the easier and more widely available NFC capability."

However, it is worth mentioning that Google will honour the applicable warranties on its Bluetooth Titan security keys, introduced in 2018, and they will continue to work with Bluetooth and NFC-compatible devices. It is also worth mentioning that Google mentions users with iPad models with a lighting port should get a USB Type-A + NFC security key with a lighting port adapter.

The Titan security keys come with Google's Advanced Protection Programme, designed to provide extra security to users whose accounts may be attacked. The Google Titan security keys provide protection for users' Google accounts as well as third-party apps and services that support FIDO standards.

As per Google's Titan support page, these security keys support Android smartphones with Android 5 or higher, with the latest version of Google Play Services. iPhone and iPad models would need iOS 13.3 or higher to be compatible with the Titan security keys. For the security keys to work on a computer, it would need a compatible USB port and the latest version Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, and Safari browsers supporting W3C Web Authentication.