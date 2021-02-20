Technology News
loading

Google AI Chief Apologises for Timnit Gebru’s Acrimonious Exit in Email to Staff

Google AI Chief Jeff Dean, however, did not apologise to Timnit Gebru directly in the email.

By Dina Bass, Nico Grant, Bloomberg | Updated: 20 February 2021 10:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google AI Chief Apologises for Timnit Gebru’s Acrimonious Exit in Email to Staff

Jeff Dean leads Google’s artificial intelligence and research efforts

Highlights
  • Jeff Dean said Google's behavior toward Gebru hurt Black employees
  • Executives' performance evaluations will be partly tied to equity goals
  • Dean did not apologize directly to Gebru in the email to staff.

Google will start grading executives based on workforce diversity goals and increase human resources staffing, acknowledging fault in its acrimonious split with Timnit Gebru, a prominent former employee and one of the few Black women in the field of artificial intelligence. Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of parent company Alphabet, described the changes in an email to employees, said a person familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public information. The email included comments by Jeff Dean, the executive who leads the company's artificial intelligence and research efforts, saying he was sorry for how he handled Gebru's exit, according to a copy of the message reviewed by Bloomberg.

“I understand we could have and should have handled the situation with more sensitivity,” Dean wrote. “And for that, I am sorry.” Dean said Google's behavior toward Gebru hurt some female and Black employees and led them to question whether they belonged at the company. He did not apologize directly to Gebru in the email to staff.

Executives' performance evaluations will now be partly tied to diversity, equity and inclusion goals, and Google will double the amount of human resources staff working on employee retention, according to the memo.

A spokesman for Google declined to comment. The changes were reported earlier Friday by news website Axios.

Several large companies have made diversity a factor in executive performance and compensation. They include McDonald's and Microsoft.

At Google, the changes came after turmoil stemming from Gebru's departure. She said she was fired in December after refusing to retract a research paper critical of a key Google technology or remove the Google authors from it. Google has said that Gebru, the former co-head of ethical AI, resigned. Still, former colleagues expressed outrage over the company's handling of the matter.

On Thursday, the company appointed Marian Croak as vice president of engineering, elevating an experienced Black woman to lead a new, centralized organization to develop AI responsibly. The further changes outlined Friday marked the conclusion of an internal investigation into the handling of Gebru's departure.

Dean also detailed a plan to clarify the process for approving research papers by Google authors for outside publication. The current process has too many intersecting parts, particularly for “sensitive” research, he said, and what's considered sensitive isn't always clear.

“We're building a more unified, start-to-finish process with clearer guidance along the way on what steps are needed, who is accountable at each step and Google's research goals and priorities,” Dean wrote.

Dean did not address the questions raised by the Gebru example as to whether Google's AI ethics team will be allowed to critically examine the very technologies the search and advertising giant uses in its commercial products.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Sundar Pichai, Timnit Gebru
Google Fires AI Ethics Lead Margaret Mitchell After Timnit Gebru as Dispute Over Research Grows

Related Stories

Google AI Chief Apologises for Timnit Gebru’s Acrimonious Exit in Email to Staff
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E7 Power With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured March Launch
  3. Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 10 Series Variants’ Specifications and Colour Options Surface Online
  5. WandaVision Episode 7 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  6. WhatsApp to Restart Rollout of Contentious Privacy Update in Coming Weeks
  7. Google Classroom, Meet Get Over 50 New Features for Students and Educators
  8. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  9. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Key Specifications Leak Online
  10. Nokia 3.4 First Impressions: Android One on a Budget
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter to Continue Allowing Posts From Anonymous Accounts Amid Pressure from Premier League Stars Over Abuse
  2. Facebook Has 'Tentatively Friended' Us Again, Says Australia After Site Blocks News
  3. Apple Working on Magnetic Battery Pack Attachment for Wireless Charging on iPhone
  4. Mars Rover Perseverance Beams Back Selfie from Moment Before Landing
  5. Google AI Chief Apologises for Timnit Gebru’s Acrimonious Exit in Email to Staff
  6. Google Fires AI Ethics Lead Margaret Mitchell After Timnit Gebru as Dispute Over Research Grows
  7. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications and Colour Options Surface Online
  8. OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked via AIDA64; Snapdragon 888, 6.55-Inch Display, 65W Fast Charging Tipped
  9. Elon Musk Says Bitcoin ‘Less Dumb Form of Liquidity Than Cash’, He Defends Tesla’s $1.5-Billion Investment
  10. Realme Watch 2 Pro Shows Up in Alleged EEC Listing, Specifications Still a Mystery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com