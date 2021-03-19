Google has built a new tool called Threadit to make remote working more efficient. Threadit enables users to send small recorded videos (like on TikTok or Instagram Reels) to team members for communication on progress of work and other project-related matters. Google says that videos are a great way of communication for those who struggle to put their point across on mails or text. Threadit also eradicates the need to host live meetings for video communication and enables employees across the world to work on their time zones.

Threadit is available on the browser or as a Chrome extension. On its blog, Google explains that Threadit helps you say and show more with a video message than with an email or chat. It can be used to show each other progress, ask questions or request feedback without needing to coordinate schedules. It eliminates the need to host virtual meetings for small communications. It also gives users with more time to think, do more focused work, and the eventual meetings that do take place are then more efficient.

With Threadit, users can record short clips and stitch them all together into one cohesive video message. They can even record their screens to communicate their message better. Once done, you can send it to your team members via a link. These members can reply to the video message when they're ready, and all the responses will show up as one conversation. Google says that it built Threadit while working remotely during last year. It has been built by a team at Area 120, Google's incubator division, with the aim to make remote working more competent.

Threadit also helped employees work on their time zones. “I'd send a Threadit to my colleagues in Japan during my normal working hours in Seattle; they'd respond during the hours that worked for them in Tokyo. Threadit helped us feel like we were working together in person, even though we were responding at different times from across the world — it built connections that email couldn't. The best part? Nobody had to get up early or stay up late,” Keller Smith, Founder and General Manager, Threadit, explained in a bog post.

As mentioned, users can send a Threadit video to one another by simply sharing a link, and there's no process where you need to download the video. By using the extension on Chrome, users can record their own screen to effectively communicate work related matters.