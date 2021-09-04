Technology News
loading

Google Said to Lock Afghan Government Accounts as Taliban Seek Emails

Google said it was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and "taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts."

By Reuters | Updated: 4 September 2021 10:09 IST
Google Said to Lock Afghan Government Accounts as Taliban Seek Emails

Photo Credit: Reuters

Two dozen Afghan government bodies used Google's servers for official emails

Highlights
  • Google has temporarily locked down Afghan government email accounts
  • The measure is aimed to secure digital paper trail
  • Microsoft's email services were also used by Afghan agencies

Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners.

In the weeks since the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan from a US-backed government, reports have highlighted how biometric databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies.

In a statement on Friday, Alphabet's Google stopped short of confirming that Afghan government accounts were being locked down, saying that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and "taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts."

One employee of the former government has told Reuters the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials' emails.

Late last month the employee said that the Taliban had asked him to preserve the data held on the servers of the ministry he used to work for.

"If I do so, then they will get access to the data and official communications of the previous ministry leadership," the employee said.

The employee said he did not comply and has since gone into hiding. Reuters is not identifying the man or his former ministry out of concern for his safety.

Publicly available mail exchanger records show that some two dozen Afghan government bodies used Google's servers to handle official emails, including the ministries of finance, industry, higher education, and mines. Afghanistan's office of presidential protocol also used Google, according to the records, as did some local government bodies.

Commandeering government databases and emails could provide information about employees of the former administration, ex-ministers, government contractors, tribal allies and foreign partners.

"It would give a real wealth of information," said Chad Anderson, a security researcher with internet intelligence firm DomainTools who helped Reuters identify which ministries ran which email platform. "Just even having an employee list on a Google Sheet is a big problem," he said, citing reports of reprisals against government workers.

Mail exchanger records show that Microsoft's email services were also used by several Afghan government agencies, including the ministry of foreign affairs and the presidency. But it isn't clear what steps, if any, the software firm is taking to prevent data from falling into the hands of the Taliban.

Microsoft declined comment.

Anderson said the Taliban's attempt to control US-built digital infrastructure was worth keeping an eye on. Intelligence drawn from that infrastructure, he said, "may be far more valuable to a fledgling government than old helicopters."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gmail, Afghan, Taliban, Microsoft
Apple Delays Child Protection Measures After Privacy Criticism

Related Stories

Google Said to Lock Afghan Government Accounts as Taliban Seek Emails
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shang-Chi: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  3. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  4. iPhone Market Share Falls Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch: TrendForce
  5. Xiaomi Overtakes Apple as Top Wearables Vendor in Q2 2021: Canalys
  6. OnePlus Watch Update Brings Spotify Music Mode, More
  7. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  8. Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listings
  9. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review: A Refined Novelty
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Says It Disabled Recommendation Feature That Mistakenly Labelled Black Men ‘Primates’ in Videos
  2. Google Said to Lock Afghan Government Accounts as Taliban Seek Emails
  3. Apple Delays Child Protection Measures After Privacy Criticism
  4. JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker, PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110 Portable Speakers Launched
  5. Xiaomi Leads Fitness Band, Apple Leads Smartwatch Shipments in Q2 2021 as Overall Market Grows 6 Percent: Canalys
  6. JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headset, Reflect Flow Pro, Tune 230NC, Tune 130NC TWS Earbuds Launched 
  7. iPhone Market Share Declines to Fourth Place Globally Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch: TrendForce
  8. Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera and X-T30 II Digital Camera Announced, New Lenses Unveiled
  9. Didi May Come Under China’s State Control, Beijing Proposes Government-Run Firms Invest in Company: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Allegedly Goes Live in Russia, Launch Could Be Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com