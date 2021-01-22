Technology News
loading

Google Suspends Second AI Ethics Researcher, Union Says

Researcher Margaret Mitchell's suspension came in response to her downloading and sharing of company documents.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 22 January 2021 12:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Suspends Second AI Ethics Researcher, Union Says

Photo Credit: Margaret Mitchell/ Linkedin

Mitchell's suspension came in response to her downloading and sharing of company documents

Highlights
  • Google faced criticism last month after Gebru was forced out
  • Google said Mitchell's email account had been locked
  • Letter demanded Google make unequivocal commitment to research integrity

Google has suspended an artificial intelligence ethics researcher weeks after dismissing another member of the team, a recently formed union said.

The Alphabet Workers Union, which was created by employees of Google's parent firm, said in a statement this week it was "concerned by the suspension of the corporate access of Margaret Mitchell," a union member and lead researcher.

Mitchell's suspension came in response to her downloading and sharing of company documents, according to a Google statement to Axios, which reported that the documents were aimed at showing discriminatory treatment of Timnit Gebru, another member of the AI ethics team, who was fired last year.

"Together these are an attack on the people who are trying to make Google's technology more ethical," the union said in a statement.

Google faced criticism last month after Gebru was forced out, after she claimed had been ordered to retract a research paper.

The tech giant did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment. In a statement to Axios, Google said Mitchell's email account had been locked pending an internal probe into her downloading of a large number of files and sharing them with people outside the company.

Last month, more than 1,400 Google employees were among the nearly 3,300 names on an online letter calling on the tech giant to explain Gebru's dismissal along with the reason for ordering her to withdraw her research.

The letter demanded Google make an "unequivocal" commitment to research integrity and academic freedom.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, artificial intelligence, Timnit Gebru
BuyUcoin Cryptocurrency User Data Allegedly Affecting Lakhs of People Leaked on the Dark Web
Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Release Set for Sunday

Related Stories

Google Suspends Second AI Ethics Researcher, Union Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Beeper Brings 15 Chat Apps Including iMessage Into a Single Inbox
  2. iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount With This Offer
  3. Nokia ‘Quicksilver’ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Include 6GB RAM
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  5. Realme Race Pro, Realme X9 Pro Specifications Surface Online: Report
  6. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  7. Two OnePlus Watch Variants Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Mirzapur Makers, Amazon Prime Video Face Supreme Court Notices in Plea for Ban on Series
  9. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get First OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  10. New Signal Update Brings WhatsApp-Like Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy M02 Spotted on India Support Page; Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores
  3. Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  4. Signal App Getting Features That Mimic WhatsApp Experience
  5. Samsung Said to Consider $10-Billion Texas Chipmaking Plant
  6. Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Up for Reservations Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple Said to Plan Thinner MacBook Air With MagSafe Charger in Mac Lineup Reboot
  8. Government Assured Strict Changes in Foreign Investment Rules for E-Commerce, Trader Group Says
  9. US President Joe Biden Enlists ‘World Class’ Cyber-Security Team Following SolarWinds Hack
  10. Realme C20 With Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com