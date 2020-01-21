Technology News
loading

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Backs Temporary Ban on Facial-Recognition, Microsoft Disagrees

Microsoft’s Brad Smith cited the benefits of facial recognition technology in some instances such as NGOs using it to find missing children.

By | Updated: 21 January 2020 08:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Backs Temporary Ban on Facial-Recognition, Microsoft Disagrees

European Commission is taking a tougher line on artificial intelligence (AI) than the US

Highlights
  • EU has proposed a temporary ban on facial-recognition technology
  • Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai backed the ban
  • Microsoft cited the benefits of facial recognition

The EU's proposal for a temporary ban on facial-recognition technology won backing from Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on Monday but got a cool response from Microsoft President Brad Smith. While Pichai cited the possibility that the technology could be used for nefarious purposes as a reason for a moratorium, Smith said a ban was akin to using a meat cleaver instead of a scalpel to solve potential problems.

"I think it is important that governments and regulations tackle it sooner rather than later and give a framework for it," Pichai told a conference in Brussels organised by think-tank Bruegel.

"It can be immediate but maybe there's a waiting period before we really think about how it's being used," he said. "It's up to governments to chart the course" for the use of such technology.

Smith, who is also Microsoft's chief legal officer, however, cited the benefits of facial recognition technology in some instances such as NGOs using it to find missing children.

"I'm really reluctant to say let's stop people from using technology in a way that will reunite families when it can help them do it," Smith said.

"The second thing I would say is you don't ban it if you actually believe there is a reasonable alternative that will enable us to, say, address this problem with a scalpel instead of a meat cleaver," he said.

Smith said it was important to first identify problems and then craft rules to ensure that the technology would not be used for mass surveillance.

"There is only one way at the end of the day to make technology better and that is to use it," he said.

The European Commission is taking a tougher line on artificial intelligence (AI) than the United States that would strengthen existing regulations on privacy and data rights, according to a proposal paper seen by Reuters.

Part of this includes a moratorium of up to five years on using facial recognition technology in public areas, to give the EU time to work out how to prevent abuses, the paper said.

Pichai urged regulators to take a "proportionate approach" when drafting rules, days before the Commission is due to publish proposals on the issue.

Regulators are grappling with ways to govern AI, encouraging innovation while trying to curb potential misuse, as companies and law enforcement agencies increasingly adopt the technology.

There was no question AI needs to be regulated, Pichai said, but rulemakers should tread carefully.

"Sensible regulation must also take a proportionate approach, balancing potential harms with social opportunities. This is especially true in areas that are high risk and high value," he said.

Regulators should tailor rules according to different sectors, Pichai said, citing medical devices and self-driving cars as examples that require different rules. He said governments should align their rules and agree on core values.

Earlier this month, the US government published regulatory guidelines on AI aimed at limiting authorities' overreach, and urged Europe to avoid an aggressive approach.

Pichai said it was important to be clear-eyed about what could go wrong with AI, and while it promised huge benefits there were real concerns about potential negative consequences.

One area of concern is so-called "deepfakes" - video or audio clips that have been manipulated using AI. Pichai said Google had released open datasets to help the research community build better tools to detect such fakes.

The world's most popular internet search engine said last month that Google Cloud was not offering general-purpose facial-recognition application programming interfaces (APIs) while it establishes policy and technical safeguards.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Google, Sundar Pichai
Zomato Buys Uber's Food Delivery Business in India in an All-Stock Deal

Related Stories

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Backs Temporary Ban on Facial-Recognition, Microsoft Disagrees
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato Buys Uber’s Food Delivery Business in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Today: All Details
  3. Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws in India
  4. Saregama Carvaan GX01 Earphones Launched in India
  5. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  6. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  7. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  8. Jio Reportedly Enters UPI Payments Space to Counter Google Pay, WhatsApp
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  10. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
#Latest Stories
  1. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Backs Temporary Ban on Facial-Recognition, Microsoft Disagrees
  2. Opera Offering Predatory Loans via Android Apps: Hindenburg Research; Company Responds
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Zomato Buys Uber's Food Delivery Business in India in an All-Stock Deal
  5. Samsung Republic Day Sale Offers Include Free Galaxy Smartphones on QLED TV Purchases and More
  6. Google Chrome Set to Deploy Battery Usage Improvements Suggested by Microsoft’s Edge Engineer
  7. Oxygen on the Moon? ESA Prototypes Plant That Extracts Oxygen From Lunar Soil
  8. Studio Ghibli Movies Coming to Netflix Globally, Including India
  9. Hacker Leaks Passwords for 500,000 Internet-Connected Devices: Report
  10. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Global Corporate Tax System Must Be Overhauled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.