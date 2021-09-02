Technology News
loading

Google to Face Monopoly Suit Over Digital Advertisement Business by US Justice Department: Report

Google was sued in October by the US Department of Justice for illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 September 2021 14:09 IST
Google to Face Monopoly Suit Over Digital Advertisement Business by US Justice Department: Report

A lawsuit by 38 US states and territories accuses Google of abusing its market power

Highlights
  • Google said advertising technologies help websites fund their content
  • Google plans to block a popular Web tracking tool called "cookies"
  • A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment

The US Justice Department is readying a second monopoly lawsuit against Alphabet-owned Google over the Internet search giant's digital advertising business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department sued Google in October, accusing the $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 73,06,040 crores) company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals. A trial was set for September 2023.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

Asked about the report, Google responded in an email that its "advertising technologies help websites and apps fund their content, enable small businesses to grow, and protect users from exploitative privacy practices and bad ad experiences."

A lawsuit by 38 US states and territories accuses Google of abusing its market power in an effort to make its search engine as dominant inside cars, TVs and speakers as it is in phones. This was consolidated with the federal lawsuit for purposes of discovery.

Texas, backed by other states, filed a separate lawsuit against Google, accusing it of breaking antitrust law in how it runs its online advertising business.

Reuters reported in March that Google's plan to block a popular Web tracking tool called "cookies" concerns US Justice Department investigators who have been asking ad industry executives whether that would hobble smaller rivals, citing people familiar with the situation.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google antitrust case
Google Search, Maps, Assistant Will Now Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Availability, Doses, Cost Details in India
PS Plus September 2021 Games Announced — Hitman 2, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Related Stories

Google to Face Monopoly Suit Over Digital Advertisement Business by US Justice Department: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  3. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  4. Watch The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice Trailer
  5. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  6. Realme Pad India Launch Teased, Will Feature a Slim Design
  7. Google’s New AI Tool Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  8. From Money Heist to Kota Factory, What to Watch in September
  9. Redmi 10 Prime Will Include a Big Battery and Reverse Wired Charging Support
  10. Money Heist, Kota Factory, Sex Education, and More on Netflix in September
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Fined EUR 225 Million by Irish Data Privacy Watchdog
  2. Nokia G50 Specifications Tipped by Alleged TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.82-Inch Display
  3. Mars Chopper: China Develops Protype Miniature Helicopter for Future Missions
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India September 1 Patch Addresses Gameplay, UI Issues
  5. Amazon Web Services Glitch Resolved After Disruptions to Japan Brokers, Airline: Report
  6. Astronomers Say Unseen Planet Nine Could Be Brighter, Closer, and Easier To Find
  7. Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10S Price in India Increased
  8. Apple Says It’s Working With US States to Adopt Driver’s Licences, State IDs in Apple Wallet
  9. Tesla Car Crash: US Identifies Company’s 12th Autopilot Accident in Incidents Involving Emergency Vehicles
  10. Qualcomm aptX Lossless Bluetooth Codec Announced, Promises Wireless ‘CD-Quality’ Audio
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com