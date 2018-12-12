NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Studies Steps to Open Representative Office in Vietnam, Government Says

, 12 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Studies Steps to Open Representative Office in Vietnam, Government Says

Alphabet Inc's Google is studying steps towards opening a representative office in Vietnam, the government of the Southeast Asian nation said on its website, citing Google's Senior Vice President Kent Walker.

Despite economic reforms and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's Communist Party retains tight media censorship and does not tolerate dissent.

The news comes as a controversial cyber-security law is set to take effect next month, requiring global technology firms to open local offices and store data in the country.

"Google is studying steps to open a representative office in Vietnam," the website quoted Kent as saying on Tuesday, and adding it would follow a principle of ensuring that host country regulations do not contradict international commitments.

Vietnam appreciated an opinion Google contributed to a draft decree on guidelines to implement the law and ensure cyber safety and security, the website added.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vietnam's new law has provoked objections from tech companies, rights groups and Western governments, including the United States.

Facebook and Google, which are widely used in Vietnam and serve as the main platforms for dissidents, do not have offices or data storage facilities there and have pushed back on the localisation requirements.

The security ministry said the law would protect Vietnam from tens of thousands of large-scale cyber attacks that directly cause serious economic losses and threaten security and social order.

This year, Vietnam, which has been drafting a code of conduct for the internet, asked Facebook to open a local office.

Its information ministry also wants half of social media customers to use domestic social networks by 2020, and plans to stamp out "toxic information" on Facebook and Google.

The draft decree, released last month, requires providers of services such as email and social media to set up offices if they collect or analyse data, allow anti-state actions or cyber attack by users, and fail to remove objectionable content.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Vietnam
Samsung Bitcoin App In Works With Ability to Import Cryptocurrencies: Report
Facebook CEO Reaches Out to Microsoft President for Help: Report
Pricee
Google Studies Steps to Open Representative Office in Vietnam, Government Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Nex Dual Screen With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  2. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge 30 Launched
  3. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launched at Rs. 12,999, Max M2 at Rs. 9,999: Highlights
  4. Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: What's the Difference?
  5. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  6. NASA Probe Travels Beyond Heliosphere in Longest Running Mission
  7. Nokia 8 Gets Android 9.0 Pie Beta, Nokia 7 Receiving Pie as Well
  8. Lenovo Z5s Teasers Tip It Will Run on Unannounced Snapdragon 678 SoC
  9. PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Release Date for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed
  10. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Spars With US Lawmakers on Bias, Privacy
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.