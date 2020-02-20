Technology News
Google Docs Autocorrect, Smart Compose Features Now Widely Available

Smart Compose allows users to smartly compose documents without having to type every word. It gives suggestions using AI.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 February 2020 17:54 IST
Google Docs Autocorrect, Smart Compose Features Now Widely Available

Google Docs autocorrect rolling out to all users

Highlights
  • Google Docs autocorrect will be widely available
  • Smart Compose was added to G Suite last year
  • Smart Compose will also be made more widely available

Google is rolling out Google Docs autocorrect to all users and Google Docs Smart Compose to G Suite subscribers. The features are being rolled out categorically and should be available to everyone in the next few weeks. Google states both autocorrect and Smart Compose will have a gradual rollout starting on February 18 which means it can take up to 15 days for the feature to be visible, as part of its Rapid Release domains. While these options will be enabled by default, you can go to Tools > Preferences and to disable them if you so choose. Autocorrect helps you compose documents more efficiently while Smart compose improved the quality of your content.

These two features were being tested in Google Docs to use the power of machine learning and help users write long, non-repetitive phrases. Last year, Google rolled out real-time spelling detection that was capable of making automatic spelling corrections as you type. It was initially implemented in Gmail, along with grammar suggestions, as detailed on Google's blog post. The way it works is, if you misspell a word while typing, the feature automatically corrects it and adds a grey underline to denote it did something there. Autocorrect will now be available for all users working in Google Docs on web.

Smart Compose, on the other hand, was introduced in 2018 in Gmail and used AI to intelligently autocomplete sentences, helping users compose mails without having to type every single word. And late last year, Smart Compose was added to G Suite but was in beta testing stage. Now, Smart Compose is generally available and G Suite customers will start to receive it in the coming weeks. It will be available to G Suite Basic, G Suite Enterprise, and G Suite Business customers, according to Google's blog.

Further reading: Google Docs, Smart Compose, autocorrect, G Suite rollout
