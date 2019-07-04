Technology News
loading

Google Slammed by New Zealand Over Murder Case Gaffe

A Google news email that went out to the general public named the accused killer of Briton Grace Millane in December.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 14:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Slammed by New Zealand Over Murder Case Gaffe

Photo Credit: Pau Barrena/ AFP

Google was accused of "giving the middle finger" by New Zealand's Justice Minister Thursday, after the US tech giant refused to tighten publication standards after breaching court suppression orders in a high-profile murder case.

A Google news email that went out to the general public named the accused killer of Briton Grace Millane in December, despite a court order suppressing his identity while he was on trial.

The tech firm initially appeared contrite, holding meetings with Justice Minister Andrew Little and assuring Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier this year that the issue was being looked at.

Little said a follow-up inquiry in March yielded no results, before he finally received a one-paragraph email from Google this week indicating the company saw no need to change its policy as the case had been "extensively reported by overseas media".

A furious Little described the response, which included a link to Google's legal support page, as "contemptible" and "extraordinarily disrespectful".

"It's giving the middle finger to New Zealand justice and the family of Grace Millane," he told AFP.

Little said suppression orders were put in place to ensure the court system gave the accused a fair trial and Google's actions potentially undermined that right.

"I can't let that happen," he said.

"If Google aren't going to change then I have to find a way to put pressure on them through the legal system or through international agreements."

He said he would raise the issue at meetings with his international counterparts in coming months.

Millane, 22, was killed in December last year shortly after arriving in Auckland on holiday in a crime that shocked New Zealand.

A 27-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The row is the second time the New Zealand government has taken social media giants to task in recent months.

Ardern led global efforts to force them to curb hate speech in the wake of the Christchurch mosques massacre in March, when a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers as they gathered for Friday prayers.

Little said Google had shown a willingness to take responsible action in the wake of the attack and he hoped it would do so again in the Millane case.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Andrew Little, New Zealand
Avengers: Endgame to Re-Release in India on Friday With Extra Footage
Honor Smartphones
Google Slammed by New Zealand Over Murder Case Gaffe
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Sued by Australian Regulator Over Misleading Water Resistance Ads
  2. Nokia 9 PureView to Launch in India Soon, HMD Global Teases
  3. Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 SoC, 12-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  4. Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Edition With Iron Man-Themed Finish Announced
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  7. MIUI 10's Latest Beta Brings New Settings Menu, Password Manager: Report
  8. Avengers: Endgame to Re-Release in India on Friday With Extra Footage
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.