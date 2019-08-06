Technology News
loading

Google Showing Shopping Results for Guns, Contrary to Policy: Report

Google's algorithms also fail to block search results for other gun accessories, a report claims.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 17:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Showing Shopping Results for Guns, Contrary to Policy: Report

Google was spotted showing shopping results for 100-bullet magazines shortly after the Texas shooting

Highlights
  • A search for ".223 100rd" displays sponsored shopping results
  • In 2012, Google imposed a ban on gun-related advertisements
  • Google displayed AR-15 bump stocks followed by Parkland school shooting

At a time when the US is bleeding red from the recent mass shootings in Texas that left over 30 people dead, Google is showing shopping results for 100-bullet magazines, despite policies against gun ads.

A Google search for ".223 100rd" (short for round) displays sponsored results on the right side of the page, with more links leading to buyable products on the Shopping tab, The Verge reported on Monday.

As noted by Pinboard developer Maciej Ceglowski, Google's algorithms also fail to block search results for other gun accessories.

Earlier in 2012, Google imposed a ban on gun-related advertisements. The Google advertisement policy strictly prohibits ads for any part or component of a gun other than those designed to increase its safety, such as gun trigger locks.

Currently, a search for "AR 15 mod" does not turn up any results, presumably because it has been de-listed by a manual filter, but spelling out "fifteen" brings up pages of sponsored, shoppable products, eluding that same block, the report said.

"We have strict policies that govern the kinds of ads we allow on our platform, and ads for guns or gun parts are a violation of those policies. When we find ads that violate our policies, we remove them," the report quoted a Google spokesperson as saying while justifying its efforts.

Earlier in 2018, shortly after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Google displayed AR-15 bump stocks as buyable shopping results.

At the time, the company admitted the ads were a mistake caused by "human error."

Later, overcompensating for its mistake, Google banned all results with or related to the word "gun" -- including merchandise from music groups Guns N' Roses and Sex Pistols, and the anime Gundam.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Texas shooting
No, There's Still No Link Between Video Games and Violence
Acer Predator Triton 900, Triton 500, Helios 300, Helios 700, Nitro 7, Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops Launched in India
Honor Smartphones
Google Showing Shopping Results for Guns, Contrary to Policy: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 8 Teased by Xiaomi to Be a Powerful Phone: Report
  3. MyJio App Now Lets You Store Photos, Videos in Jio Cloud
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale BlockBuster Deals Previewed, App Registrations Begin
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 With Interactive Bezel Control Launched
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  7. Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi 7, Others Get Discounts in Independence Day Sale
  8. Xiaomi Launches New Mi Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  10. 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. China Said to Warn India of Reverse Sanctions if Huawei Is Blocked
  2. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Up to 14-Day Battery Life to Launch in India Soon, Will Go on Sale on Flipkart
  3. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, PowerShot G5 X Mark II With 20.1-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording Launched in India
  4. ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Completes 5th Orbital Manoeuvre
  5. Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Offers Discounts, Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Other Phones
  6. Acer Predator Triton 900, Triton 500, Helios 300, Helios 700, Nitro 7, Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops Launched in India
  7. Google Showing Shopping Results for Guns, Contrary to Policy: Report
  8. No, There's Still No Link Between Video Games and Violence
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India Launch Said to Be on August 20
  10. Lenovo, Intel Announce Multi-Year Collaboration on HPC and AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.