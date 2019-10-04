Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Shopping Upgrade Brings Redesigned Interface, New Price Tracking Feature, Customer Care Support

Google Shopping Upgrade Brings Redesigned Interface, New Price Tracking Feature, Customer Care Support

Google Shopping also lets you see products in local stores nearby and see if they are in stock.

By | Updated: 4 October 2019 13:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Shopping Upgrade Brings Redesigned Interface, New Price Tracking Feature, Customer Care Support

Google Shopping gets a new interface

Highlights
  • A nearby filter lets you see local stores in the vicinity
  • Customer support enables return and refunds
  • New Google Shopping is only available in the US for now

Google has redesigned its Shopping platform to introduce several new features, including customer care support. The revamped Google Shopping now offers useful features like price track, local shop stock list, the option to buy directly from Google, and much more. The new design brings a more colourful interface, with easy to understand categories and discovery of new products as well. Google also says that whenever a user buys directly from Shopping, the tech giant puts some money to invest in clean energy projects to ‘offset the carbon emissions created from shipping your order'.

The Google Shopping redesign brings a new price tracking feature that essentially alerts you when an item's price has dropped. You can search for a product you need, and then toggle on the ‘Track Price' button placed below the listing. Now, whenever the price drops, you'll receive a notification on your phone. Google says its working on sending email notifications as well, and this option will roll out in the coming weeks. This especially helps when sales are nearing during the holiday period, and you can switch on the feature for all the products on your wish list.

As mentioned, the redesigned Google Shopping service also lets you see products in local stores nearby and see if they are in stock. Some items are best bought after physical examination, and for these items, Google has introduced a nearby filter to let you see all the local stores that have it in stock. This helps in saving time when you're looking for last minute gifting.

Google has also introduced the ability to not only search for products, but also buy them directly from Shopping. Your shipping and account information is pulled from your Google account, making checkout easy and secure. It also offers customer support, making it easy to return damaged goods and get a refund. “Buying on Google also means you can shop from any store with confidence and discover new ones you'd never considered before. To find items that you can buy directly on Google, look for the colorful shopping cart icon on product images and in the search filters,” the company explains in a blog post.

The Google Shopping redesign is currently only available in the US on mobile and desktop interfaces both. There's no word on when this will roll out in other regions. To recall, Google Shopping was launched in India last year, while the US market got it in July this year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Sony A9 II Flagship Mirrorless Camera With Gigabit Ethernet, Improved Weather Sealing and Ergonomics Launched
Honor Smartphones
Google Shopping Upgrade Brings Redesigned Interface, New Price Tracking Feature, Customer Care Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  2. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  3. Amazon and Flipkart Festive Sales: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  4. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  5. Realme Buds Wireless Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  7. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  8. WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  9. Xiaomi Says It Sold Over 250,000 Mi TVs in Diwali Sales
  10. Mi CC9 Pro Launch Date Leaked, Tipped to Sport 108-Megapixel Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Production Raised by Around 10 Percent: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Bookings Open in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Shopping Upgrade Brings Redesigned Interface, New Price Tracking Feature, Customer Care Support
  4. Sony A9 II Flagship Mirrorless Camera With Gigabit Ethernet, Improved Weather Sealing and Ergonomics Launched
  5. Call of Duty: Mobile Attracted 20 Million Gamers Within 2 Days of Launch: Sensor Tower
  6. Apple Sued by Russian Man for Allegedly 'Turning Him Gay'
  7. Realme X2 Pro Now Teased to Support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
  8. Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds Discontinued After Complaints of Power Issues
  9. iPhone SE 2 to Debut With iPhone 8-Like Design, iPhone 11-Like Power in Q1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Softbank's Plans for Second Mega-Fund Hit by WeWork Debacle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.