Google has redesigned its Shopping platform to introduce several new features, including customer care support. The revamped Google Shopping now offers useful features like price track, local shop stock list, the option to buy directly from Google, and much more. The new design brings a more colourful interface, with easy to understand categories and discovery of new products as well. Google also says that whenever a user buys directly from Shopping, the tech giant puts some money to invest in clean energy projects to ‘offset the carbon emissions created from shipping your order'.

The Google Shopping redesign brings a new price tracking feature that essentially alerts you when an item's price has dropped. You can search for a product you need, and then toggle on the ‘Track Price' button placed below the listing. Now, whenever the price drops, you'll receive a notification on your phone. Google says its working on sending email notifications as well, and this option will roll out in the coming weeks. This especially helps when sales are nearing during the holiday period, and you can switch on the feature for all the products on your wish list.

As mentioned, the redesigned Google Shopping service also lets you see products in local stores nearby and see if they are in stock. Some items are best bought after physical examination, and for these items, Google has introduced a nearby filter to let you see all the local stores that have it in stock. This helps in saving time when you're looking for last minute gifting.

Google has also introduced the ability to not only search for products, but also buy them directly from Shopping. Your shipping and account information is pulled from your Google account, making checkout easy and secure. It also offers customer support, making it easy to return damaged goods and get a refund. “Buying on Google also means you can shop from any store with confidence and discover new ones you'd never considered before. To find items that you can buy directly on Google, look for the colorful shopping cart icon on product images and in the search filters,” the company explains in a blog post.

The Google Shopping redesign is currently only available in the US on mobile and desktop interfaces both. There's no word on when this will roll out in other regions. To recall, Google Shopping was launched in India last year, while the US market got it in July this year.