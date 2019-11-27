Google Shopping Adds New Features to Connect Users, Retailers in India

Aiming to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) reach consumers better, Google on Tuesday integrated 20,000 Google My Business listings into the shopping experience on search, which brings automatic updations of listings on Google My Business and local language support. Through Google My Business, any local retailer can create an online store and connect with the millions of shoppers searching for products online. When they post photos of their in-store products, they will automatically be surfaced as product listings on Search and in the Google Shopping tab.

"We've witnessed incredible momentum since launch of Google shopping last year. Indian shoppers engage with our shopping experience more often and for longer periods of time compared with other markets, and there are now over 200 million offers available on Google Shopping," Surojit Chatterjee, Vice-President Product Management, Google Shopping, said in a statement.

Over the next two-three years, approximately 500 million non-English speaking users are expected to go online in India.

To facilitate helpful shopping experience for these users, the Internet gaint has also announced support for Indian languages using the power of Google Translate and product listings on the Shopping home page will now available in several Indian languages, starting with Hindi.

For the merchants, it requires no extra effort and products showcased to online shoppers in India will seamlessly be displayed in Hindi, with other Indian languages rolling out over time.

"Not only that, clicks on listings that direct to small and medium business websites have increased by 30 per cent. We're committed to helping small and medium-sized businesses succeed in India and are excited to announce new tools to help them connect with millions of shoppers," Chatterjee said.