Google Faces $417 Million-Claim From Czech Search Engine Seznam for Restricting Competition

Seznam said Google abused a dominant position on the Czech market with licensed operating systems and application stores for smart Android devices.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 December 2020 09:58 IST
Seznam said the claim, was sent to Google in the past few days with a 30-day deadline

Highlights
  • Google has rejected assertions that it unfairly favours its own services
  • It says that competition is just one click away on the Internet
  • Seznam has 25 percent share of the Czech search market

Seznam.cz, the Czech Republic's leading home-grown web search platform, said it had claimed CZK 9.072 billion (roughly $417 million/ Rs. 3,000 crores) in damages from Google, alleging that the US giant restricted competition.

Seznam said Google abused a dominant position on the Czech market with licensed operating systems and application stores for smart devices equipped with Android operating system.

A spokeswoman for Google, a unit of Alphabet, said it could not comment as it had not yet received the claim.

"Based on the European Commission's decision back in 2018 which confirmed that Google was in breach with EU antitrust rules, we claim the compensation of damage that we have suffered while trying to distribute our applications and services via mobile devices with Android operation system," Seznam deputy chairman Pavel Zima said.

Google has rejected assertions that it unfairly favours its own services. It says that its users are not locked in and that competition is just one click away on the Internet.

"Android provides people with unprecedented choice in deciding which applications they install, use and set as default on their devices, and enables millions of app developers around the world to build successful businesses," Google said.

Seznam said the claim, based on the period between 2011 and 2018, was sent to Google in the past few days with a 30-day deadline and it was prepared to take civil legal action.

With a 25 percent share of the Czech search market, Seznam said it earned revenue of CZK 4.69 billion (roughly Rs. 1,600 crores) in 2019 and cumulative revenue of CZK 32 billion (roughly Rs. 10,900 crores) since 2011.

Reuters reported in November that a group of 165 companies and industry bodies have called on European Union antitrust enforcers to take a tougher line against Google.

© Thomson Reuters 2020
 

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Seznam, Google
