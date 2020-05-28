Technology News
loading

Google Sees Resurgence in State-Backed Hacking, Phishing Related to COVID-19

Google said it continued to see attacks from hackers on medical and healthcare professionals, including WHO employees.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 May 2020 09:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Sees Resurgence in State-Backed Hacking, Phishing Related to COVID-19

Google sent 1,755 warnings in April to users whose accounts were targets of government-backed attackers

Highlights
  • Google sent 1,755 warnings in April to targets of state-backed attackers
  • Users belonged to countries like Canada, India, Bahrain, the UK, the US
  • Google said it continued to see attacks on healthcare professionals

Security experts at Alphabet's Google sent 1,755 warnings in April to users whose accounts were targets of government-backed attackers, following a resurgence in hacking and phishing attempts related to the coronavirus outbreak. Google said on Wednesday its Threat Analysis Group saw new activity from "hack-for-hire" firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the World Health Organisation (WHO).

These accounts largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting and healthcare corporations in numerous countries including the United States, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and UK, the company said in a blog post.

Google said it continued to see attacks from hackers on medical and healthcare professionals, including WHO employees.

WHO and other organisations, at the centre of a global effort to contain the coronavirus, have come under a sustained digital bombardment by hackers seeking information about the outbreak.

"Since March, we've removed more than a thousand YouTube channels that we believe to be part of a large campaign and that were behaving in a coordinated manner", the blog post added.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Coronavirus, Hacking, State Backed Hacking
Redmi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Full-HD IPS Screen Launched

Related Stories

Google Sees Resurgence in State-Backed Hacking, Phishing Related to COVID-19
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  2. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  3. OnePlus 8 Series Sale in India Postponed, Special Sale Announced Instead
  4. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch Launching in India Next Month
  5. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  6. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  7. RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi
  8. Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  9. Google Considering Buying Stake in Vodafone Idea: Report
  10. Apple Enables Custom Configurations for Mac Computers in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition Launched, Oppo Band Teased
  2. Abu Dhabi State Fund Said to Be in Talks to Invest $1 Billion in Jio
  3. Google Considering Buying Stake in Vodafone Idea: Report
  4. Facebook Introduces TikTok-Inspired 'Collab' App, Limited to iOS Right Now
  5. BSNL Offering Discounted Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub With Annual Broadband Plans
  6. Alexa on Fire TV Introduces Control Playback Support for Netflix, YouTube, Jio Cinema Apps; Search Support Expanded As Well
  7. Sony ZV-1 Vlogging Digital Camera With Flip-Out Display, Face Tracking, 4K Recording Support Launched 
  8. World Anti-Doping Agency Looks to Artificial Intelligence to Catch Dopers
  9. Alibaba Extends Its Reach in China as Coronavirus Outbreak Opens Doors
  10. Sony Is Planning a Digital Event on June 3 to Showcase Upcoming PS5 Games: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com