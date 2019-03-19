Technology News

Google Seeking to Promote Rivals to Stave Off EU Antitrust Action

, 19 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Seeking to Promote Rivals to Stave Off EU Antitrust Action

Google recently brought a new link which aims to drive more traffic to price comparison rivals

Highlights

  • Google is said to have unfairly promote its comparison shopping service
  • Subsequently, it let rivals bid for ad space on top of its search page
  • EU could levy could levy hefty fines on Google

Google is trying to boost price comparison rivals such as Kelkoo in an effort to appease European Union antitrust regulators and ward off fresh fines following a EUR 2.4-billion ($2.7 billion or roughly Rs. 18,504 crores) penalty nearly two years ago.

The European Commission said Alphabet unit Google had used its search engine market power to unfairly promote its own comparison shopping service.

The company subsequently offered to allow price-comparison rivals to bid for advertising space at the top of a search page, giving them the chance to compete on equal terms. But competitors said the measure failed to create a level playing field.

Earlier this month, Google introduced a new link on its search results which aims to drive more traffic to price comparison rivals.

British competitor Kelkoo said on its blog that it was one of several companies selected to try out the new link which will initially be available in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Google was not immediately available for comment. European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has said that she was aware of rivals' criticism of the company's proposal.

EU antitrust enforcers could levy fines up to 5 percent of Google's average daily worldwide turnover if it fails to comply with the 2017 order.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, EU, European Commission
Oppo AX5s With Helio P35 SoC, 3GB of RAM Goes Official: Specifications
Huawei Leads Asian Domination of UN Patent Applications in 2018
Google Seeking to Promote Rivals to Stave Off EU Antitrust Action
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo K1
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  3. Xiaomi's True Wireless 'Redmi AirDots' Earbuds Cost Just Over Rs. 1000
  4. Oppo AX5s With Helio P35 SoC, 3GB of RAM Goes Official
  5. Philips 55-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV Review
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Set to Debut Soon
  8. Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India, Takes on Sony A6400
  9. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.