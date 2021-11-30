Technology News
Google Fined in Russia for Not Deleting Banned Content from Search, YouTube

Google said it paid more than RUB 32 million (roughly Rs. 3.2 crore) in fines in Russia last month.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 November 2021 11:22 IST
Highlights
  • Russia has issued several small fines to US tech companies
  • European countries have cracked down on business practices of Big Tech
  • The Italian competition authority said it fined Apple and Google

Google has been asked to pay a fine of RUB 3 million (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) on Monday for not deleting content a Moscow court deemed illegal, part of a wider dispute between Russia and the Alphabet-owned US tech giant.

Russia in October threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube, in Moscow's strongest move yet to rein in foreign tech firms.

Google, which last month said it had paid more than RUB 32 million (roughly Rs. 3.2 crore) in fines, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has issued several small fines to US tech companies this year. State communications regulator Roskomnadzor has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March and has told Reuters it will not lift the restrictions on mobile devices until all illegal content is removed.

Last week, Italy's antitrust watchdog imposed EUR 20 million (roughly Rs. 170 crore) in fines on Apple and Google, the second time the regulator has sanctioned US tech giants this week.

European countries have cracked down on the business practices of Big Tech in recent years, while the EU is moving forward with legislation to tighten regulation.

The Italian competition authority said it fined Apple and Google EUR 10 million (roughly Rs. 85 crore) each for violations of the consumer code, including failing to provide enough information to custome and resorting to "aggressive methods" in the use of their data for commercial ends.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

