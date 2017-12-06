Google has upgraded its Featured Snippets to offer more images and related searches based on topics you type. The existing Knowledge Panels in Google Search have also been updated for better discovery, apart from getting a clinically validated screening quiz for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD) in the US. The latest developments emerge amid the ongoing improvements to Google Search to stamp out fake news.

Among the list of new changes, Google is expanding Featured Snippets by adding additional images and related searches to help you catch all the major information available on a topic you search. The upgrade will also let you discover new things related to your interest.

Similar to Featured Snippets, Google is making Knowledge Panels on Search appropriate to show related content. This means that you'll now see a list of related searches right for the topic you search on Google Search. For instance, if you search about skiing, Google will provide you with related searches for sports including snowboarding right inside the result.

Additionally, Google is adding a feature that will help you deepen your research by suggesting related topics back to back in the search bar. So, for example, if you search for Neymar followed by a search for Messi, Google will suggest you other related topics right during the same session.

Google is also adding a clinically validated screening questionnaire to help you learn the symptoms of PTSD. The questions will be available in the form of a Knowledge Panel once you search for "Posttraumatic Stress Disorder" or "PTSD" from your smartphone in the US. Furthermore, Google has partnered with the National Alliance on Metal Illness and the National Center for PTSD to help you primarily get all the important information about the disease in a handy way.

In August, Google Search added a similar screening test for depression. That addition has also so far been limited to the US.

Alongside the new tweaks, Google is improving its search content to reduce the instances of fake news. Google VP of Engineering Shashidhar Thakur on Tuesday highlighted the efforts that the company is making to cut down the amount of inferior content on its search engine.