Google recently revealed how Google Search has become an important tool for online learning and education. Google is working to make searching for answers for STEM concepts, complex equations, showing 3D graphics for chemistry. The search giant is working on introducing five tools that it thinks will benefit students, parents, and teachers in better utilising resources for online learning. This is part of Google's L.E.A.R.N initiative that, for now, only has support in English. More languages are expected to be added soon.

Announcing the changes through a blog post, Google said that Search will have educational overviews, useful examples, and helpful videos from the Internet for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) concepts. The company is also introducing a Practice Problems tab that will let users practice maths, physics, and chemistry problems directly through Google Search. It will provide learning resources from websites like BBC Bitesize, Byju's, Careers360, Chegg, CK-12, Education Quizzes, Gradeup, Great Minds, Kahoot!, OpenStax, Toppr, Vedantu, and more.

Google Search's new tool shows chemical bonds in 3D form through AR

Photo Credit: Google

The company is planning to bring 3D Augmented Reality for users with over 200 anatomy, biology, chemistry, and physics concepts. Google will also provide solutions to both simple and complex mathematical equations to help users with their homework. Through Google Lens, users can access step-by-step solutions in more than 70 languages with plans to expand to more eventually. Search will also show detailed explanations for specific problems and also targeted one for complex STEM concepts.

Google Search Practice Problems tab shows results from Byju's, BBC Bitesize, Toppr and more

Photo Credit: Google

This feature will be available on both mobile and desktop versions of Google Search. The company has also built this service to support screen readers and improved keyboard input for users with motor disabilities.

In other Google Search-related news, the search engine is getting the Full Coverage feature that will help users get a comprehensive report on a news story. The new feature will come in handy for complicated news stories that get continuous updates from various sources.

