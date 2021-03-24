Technology News
loading

Google Search Gets New Tools to Improve Online Learning Capabilities for Students and Teachers

Google Search gets five new tools to help with STEM concepts.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 March 2021 19:16 IST
Google Search Gets New Tools to Improve Online Learning Capabilities for Students and Teachers

Photo Credit: Google

Google Search’s new tools are a part of Google L.E.A.R.N initiative

Highlights
  • Google Search will show complex STEM concepts
  • Practice Problems tab lets Google users practice complex STEM equations
  • The feature is only in English but support for more languages coming soon

Google recently revealed how Google Search has become an important tool for online learning and education. Google is working to make searching for answers for STEM concepts, complex equations, showing 3D graphics for chemistry. The search giant is working on introducing five tools that it thinks will benefit students, parents, and teachers in better utilising resources for online learning. This is part of Google's L.E.A.R.N initiative that, for now, only has support in English. More languages are expected to be added soon.

Announcing the changes through a blog post, Google said that Search will have educational overviews, useful examples, and helpful videos from the Internet for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) concepts. The company is also introducing a Practice Problems tab that will let users practice maths, physics, and chemistry problems directly through Google Search. It will provide learning resources from websites like BBC Bitesize, Byju's, Careers360, Chegg, CK-12, Education Quizzes, Gradeup, Great Minds, Kahoot!, OpenStax, Toppr, Vedantu, and more.

search chemical bond google body search_chemical_bond_google_body

Google Search's new tool shows chemical bonds in 3D form through AR
Photo Credit: Google

The company is planning to bring 3D Augmented Reality for users with over 200 anatomy, biology, chemistry, and physics concepts. Google will also provide solutions to both simple and complex mathematical equations to help users with their homework. Through Google Lens, users can access step-by-step solutions in more than 70 languages with plans to expand to more eventually. Search will also show detailed explanations for specific problems and also targeted one for complex STEM concepts.

search practice problems google body google_search_practice_problems_google_body

Google Search Practice Problems tab shows results from Byju's, BBC Bitesize, Toppr and more
Photo Credit: Google

This feature will be available on both mobile and desktop versions of Google Search. The company has also built this service to support screen readers and improved keyboard input for users with motor disabilities.

In other Google Search-related news, the search engine is getting the Full Coverage feature that will help users get a comprehensive report on a news story. The new feature will come in handy for complicated news stories that get continuous updates from various sources.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Search, Search, Google LEARN
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Nokia X20 5G Spotted on FCC, Alleged IMEI Database Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 Update in India With System-Level Optimisations

Related Stories

Google Search Gets New Tools to Improve Online Learning Capabilities for Students and Teachers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  2. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  3. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 Update in India
  5. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  6. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  7. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro Review: Aiming for the Moon
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Goes on Sale in India Again: All the Details
  10. Amazon Delivery Staff Plans Massive Strike to Demand Better Commission
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras, Super AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Search Gets New Tools to Improve Online Learning Capabilities for Students and Teachers
  3. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 Update in India With System-Level Optimisations
  4. Nokia X20 5G Spotted on FCC, Alleged IMEI Database Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch
  5. Parler Faces Lawsuit From Former CEO John Matze Over Defamation, Improper Ousting
  6. Lenovo 14w Gen 2, 100w Gen 3, 300w Gen 3, 500w Gen 3 Laptops With MIL-STD-810H Certification Launched
  7. Google and Microsoft Join Forces to Fix Compatibility Issues Across Browsers
  8. Mi TV Stick Now Available for Rs 2,499 on Mi.com, Flipkart
  9. Amazon Delivery Staff in India Plans for a Nationwide Strike That Could Impact Lakhs of Customers
  10. Google News Showcase to Offer Access to Content From Italian Publishers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com