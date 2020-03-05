Technology News
Google Search Trends in India on March 5, 2020, Explained: From Realme 6 Pro to Yes Bank Shares

The weather beat out coronavirus in search trends today.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 March 2020 18:11 IST
Google daily search trends visualisation for India on March 5

Highlights
  • Cricket and football are once again in search trends
  • Coronavirus surprisingly didn't make the top charts for the day
  • There is still interest in coronavirus though, in real-time searches

Did coronavirus dominate search trends in India today? You'd be surprised at the answer. Here, we analyse what India is searching for, by taking a look at the daily search trends of Google and placing them in context for you. Google publishes both daily and real-time search trends in most regions it operates. A popular search trend was the Realme 6 Pro, which was launched in India today, alongside the Realme 6 and Realme Band. From football to cricket to share prices, here's what India searched for today.

1. Weather today

In a country wary by the threat of coronavirus, comes a daring new entrant to the top of the search charts – the weather today. Yes, people across India are searching what the weather was like and would be like today. At the time (and the place) of writing, it was 24-degrees Celsius with an expected minimum of 15-degrees Celsius, with the chance of a thunderstorm. Winter is pretty much over in the regions that experienced it, and with the season changing, it's no wonder people are searching.

2. Yes Bank share

Private sector bank Yes Bank may find a saviour in the state-run State Bank of India after the government earlier today ordered SBI to buy stake in Yes Bank, pushing the latter's stock up nearly 27 percent, before it settled only slightly lower at Rs. 36.85, up Rs. 7.55 or 25.77 percent from previous day's close. Earlier in the day, the Yes Bank share price was down nearly 4 percent along with other bank stocks from Wednesday's close, however, the stock gained momentum after the government order.

3. Realme 6 Pro price

Oppo spin-off brand Realme today launched three new products at an online-only event, after cancelling a larger launch event over coronavirus fears. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6, and Realme Band were unveiled. The two smartphones come with a hole-punch display design, with the Pro variant that's dominating search trends featuring dual front cameras. Realme 6 Pro also comes with NavIC support. The Realme 6 Pro price in India, that everyone's search for, starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant.

4. INDW vs ENGW

As we saw yesterday, India is searching for the India vs England match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, which was scheduled to kick off at 9:30am IST, but was abandoned without a ball bowled thanks to incessant rain. The Indian Women's team has now advanced to the finals.

5. Sheff Wednesday vs Man City

In the fifth round of the FA Cup, Sheffield Wednesday played Manchester City today, and Man City won 1-0. Man City advances to the quarter finals.

