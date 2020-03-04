Google search trends are a peek at what has currently captured the attention of the globe, giving us a look at what people are searching for with the world's most popular search engine. The Mountain View, California-based company publishes daily and real-time search trends in the major regions it operates in. The data is insightful, but unfortunately, to understand the reasons for something trending in search is not always that straightforward. Here, we take a look at the top daily and real-time search trends in India, and place those search trends in context, giving you a better understanding of what's trending and why. Here are the top search trends in India today, from coronavirus to WhatsApp.

1. Coronavirus - Coronavirus Bangalore - Symptoms of Coronavirus

There's no wonder that the term ‘coronavirus' is trending. The virus, specifically known as Novel Coronavirus or severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), can cause the COVID-19 disease. Said to have originated in the Wuhan city of China back in December, the disease outbreak is slowly spreading across the globe, with over 93,000 confirmed cases and 3,200 deaths since. On Wednesday, March 4, other trending searches related to virus outbreak are ‘coronavirus Bangalore' and ‘symptoms of coronavirus'.

2. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe - BAN vs ZIM

The Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh is ongoing, consisting of one test match, a best of three one-day international (ODI) series, and two T20 international matches. Hosts Bangladesh easily beat Zimbabwe in the test and the first ODI. The second ODI was held yesterday, on March 3, and this time, the match was much closer, with the hosts winning by 4 runs. Search interest is probably high thanks to fans wanting to know the scores and upcoming schedule. The next ODI match is scheduled for Friday, March 6, though Bangladesh has already won the ODI series 2-0. Two T20 internationals will be held on Monday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 11.

3. Chelsea vs Liverpool

Football clubs Chelsea and Liverpool faced off in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday, and the fans in India are evidently interested in scores, highlights, and post-match analysis, as the Chelsea vs Liverpool topic is still trending here. Chelsea won the match 2-0, and advanced into the quarter finals. Willian Borges da Silva and Ross Barkley scored for Chelsea. The match was held in the Stamford Bridge stadium in Fulham, close to Chelsea. Liverpool received 3 yellow cards in the match, compared to zero received by Chelsea. Liverpool still remains on top of the Premier League.

4. JEE Main Registration

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main April exam 2020 is currently open, but will end on Friday, March 6.

5. Cryptocurrency - Supreme Court - Bitcoin

The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned an RBI ban that forbade regulated financial institutions from facilitating banking transactions for cryptocurrency exchanges and traders.

6. India Women vs England Women

In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, India is set to take on England on Thursday, March 5. Ahead of that date, search traffic has gone up, with fans probably wanting to know the match time – 3pm BST (9:30pm IST) – amongst other details.

6. Shraddha Kapoor

It was Shraddha Kapoor's birthday yesterday, on March 3, and that's probably the reason she's trending in Google searches in India.

7. Sanitizer - N95 Mask - Coronavirus Mask - Surgical Mask

With the interest around coronavirus, it is not surprising that related searches like sanitisers and protective masks are also trending.

8. Thailand vs Nepal – Singapore vs Hong Kong

Once again, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Twenty20 Cup is trending, and a popularly searched for match was Thailand vs Nepal, held today, where Nepal easily beat Thailand. Singapore vs Hong Kong was also held today, and Singapore won by 16 runs.

9. WhatsApp Dark Mode

WhatsApp began publicly testing dark mode with Android and iPhone app beta testers earlier this year, and on Tuesday, began officially rolling it out to all users.

10. Super Tuesday

Finally, Super Tuesday was a trending search in India today, an election day in the US presidential primary season. Don't ask us why people in India care so much about US elections, but there you have it.