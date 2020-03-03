Google Search trends are invaluable in helping learn what the biggest interests of the online population are. The biggest search engine on the planet by a large margin, Google sees billions of queries a day. Acknowledging the value of search trends, Google publishes both Daily Search Trends and Real-Time Search Trends across all major regions in which it operates. Here, we analyse the 10 biggest search daily search trends in India, and explain why they are trending, giving you context for the search terms' current popularity. From coronavirus to the Nirbhaya case, here are the top search trends in India today.

1. Coronavirus + Coronavirus Hyderabad + Coronavirus Delhi

Coronavirus, also known as Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), has dominated searches for the past few months, ever since the first case in December last year. Thus far, there have been 91,000 confirmed cases and over 3,100 deaths. Caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus strain, the disease outbreak originated in the city of Wuhan, which is the capital of the Hubei province in China. On Tuesday, March 3, Google searches for ‘coronavirus Hyderabad' and ‘coronavirus Delhi' have been on the rise, thanks to reports of cases in these cities.

2. SSC CHSL Admit Card

The Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2019-20 (SSC CHSL) is scheduled to start from March 16, and ahead of that date, students, teachers, and parents have been searching for when the admit card for the SSC CHSL examinations will be made available. Unfortunately, there is no official date for when the admit card will be made available, though it is expected on March 6 – 10 days before the exams begin. Examinees are recommended to keep checking the SSC website to stay up to date on admit card availability and exam status.

3. Portsmouth vs Arsenal

The FA Cup is currently ongoing, and a match between the Portsmouth and Arsenal football clubs was held on Monday night in Fratton Park, Portsmouth, United Kingdom. The game kicked-off at 7:45pm BST (1:15am IST). Searches (‘Portsmouth vs Arsenal') for the match are still trending on Tuesday, thanks to fans wanting to know the scores, highlights of the match, top scorers, etc. The fixture was part of the fifth round of the FA Cup, and the final score at the whistle was 0-2. Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah scored for their team. Thanks to the win, Arsenal are through to the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

4. World Wildlife Day

March 3 is World Wildlife Day, thus it is no surprise that the search term is trending today. What is World Wildlife Day? Well, back in December 2013, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed the date as World Wildlife Day in its resolution (UN 68/205), thanks to a proposal by Thailand. March 3 was also the date of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973. The World Wildlife Day was proposed at the 16th CITES meeting in Bangkok in March 2013, to celebrate and raise awareness about the fauna and flora of the world.

5. Nirbhaya case

Searches for ‘Nirbhaya case' are trending today, thanks to the latest developments surrounding the hanging of the convicts. Also referred as the 2012 Delhi gang rape, the Nirbhaya case revolves around a rape and fatal assault that occurred on December 16, 2012. The incident saw widespread condemnation across India and the world. March 3 was the latest date set for the hangings of the four adult convicts in the case, and the proceedings were supposed to have been carried out at 6am IST. However, a Delhi court on Monday deferred the hangings for the third time.

6. Thailand Women Vs Pakistan Women + Australia Women vs New Zealand Women

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is ongoing, and a match between Thailand and Pakistan was held at the Spotless Stadium aka Sydney Showground Stadium on Tuesday. The match - Thailand Women vs Pakistan Women - which started at 3pm local time, was abandoned due to rain, and both teams received a point in the tournament. Interestingly, the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match is still trending in Google searches, despite it having been played yesterday. Australia won that match by 4 runs. An ongoing match in the tournament is West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, and it kicked off at 7pm local time (1:30pm IST).

7. CBSE Physics Paper 2020

The CBSE Physics Paper 2020 for 12th standard students was held on Monday, March 2. The 3-hour long paper was worth 70 marks, with the remaining 30 marks part of the practical exam that was conducted earlier by the CBSE board. The Class 12 Physics Examination featured topics like Electrostatics, Current electricity, Optics, Solids and Semiconductor Devices, and more. The examination is currently trending thanks to students, teachers, and parents wanting the analyse the paper, which is now available via various sources. The next Class 12 CBSE exam was held today – History – with Marketing scheduled for tomorrow.

8. Singapore Vs Malaysia

The ACC (Asian Cricket Council) is holding the ACC Twenty20 Cup, and a match was held between Singapore and Malaysia today at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand. Singapore won the match by 128 runs, with Tim David scoring an unbeaten 92 runs off 32 balls for the team. Malaysia's highest scorer was Ahmad Faiz, scoring 25 off 16 balls. Singapore's Anantha Krishna was the highest wicket taker, with figures of 4 wickets off 28 balls, while Malaysia's highest wicket taker was Fitri Sham, taking 1 wicket off 31 balls.

9. Amar Singh

Indian politician Amar Singh was one of the leaders of the Samajwadi Party, and a member of the Rajya Sabha. Searches around Amar Singh are trending thanks to rumours of his death, which he refuted in a video on Monday. Tweeting out the video from a hospital bed Singapore, where he is receiving kidney treatment by doctors, Singh said ‘Tiger Zinda Hai'. You can watch the over 2-minute long video here.

10. Creta 2020

Hyundai Creta 2020 model's bookings opened in India on Monday, for an amount for Rs. 25,000. Also known as the All-New Creta, it will be launched in India on March 17, which is when the price of the vehicle will also be announced. It is expected to be anywhere between Rs. 10 lakhs and Rs. 17 lakhs, ex-showroom, across all models. On Monday, Hyundai also revealed the interiors of the SUV. To recall, its exterior had been unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year.