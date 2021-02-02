Google has introduced a new feature to provide users with more information about the websites that show up in search results. There will be a menu icon next to most search results on Google that can be tapped to see more information about a website before opening it. The description is provided by Wikipedia but if it is not available, the search giant will show available context such as when Google first indexed the site. The feature is currently rolling out in English for users in the US on desktop, mobile web, and the Google app on Android.

Announcing the new feature through a blog post, Google said that it will help users find additional information without having to do another search. This information is aimed to provide users with more context, especially if they're searching for important information, such as related to health or finance.

Google said that while users often come across results from sources they are familiar with while searching for information, there may also be sites users are unfamiliar with. With Google's new feature offering additional context, users may be able to make a more informed decision about the sites they want to visit.

The additional information provided by Google will be the most up-to-date verified and sourced information available on Wikipedia about the site, says the blogpost. If the website doesn't have a Wikipedia description, Google will provide users with available context.

When it comes to job listings or local business listings, there will be a description of how Google sourced that information from sites on the web or from the businesses. There will also be a note to see if your connection to the website is secured through HTTPS. As mentioned, the feature is only rolling out in the US for now.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.