NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google to Now Show More Contextual Subtopics in Search Results

, 17 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google to Now Show More Contextual Subtopics in Search Results

The next time you are looking up for a particular city to move to, Google plans to show you the comparison between two cities, and possibly even tell you about the cost difference. Google has added a new feature to its search engine with the aim to provide you with more relevant information to give you multiple aspects of a topic with a single search.

The change will be visible through the panels which will be automatically generated based on the company's understanding (read machine learning) of the topics from content on the web. So, for instance, if you are searching for quartz vs granite for your kitchen top, you will see a panel with relevant subtopics such as the difference in cost, recommended size, benefits, durability, and so on.

The update to the search engine will be rolling out over the next few days and is aimed at making Search more useful and quick for users, the company said in its blog.

Pierce Vollucci, Product Manager, Google, said in the official blog post, "This new format is meant to help guide you with what we understand to be common, useful aspects of the topic and help you sift through the information available, all with the goal of delivering the most relevant results for you."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Search
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-Inch, 32-Inch Now Available in Open Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com
US Judge Blocks Programs Letting Grand Theft Auto Players 'Cheat'
Vivo Nex
Google to Now Show More Contextual Subtopics in Search Results
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  2. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate
  4. Xiaomi Poco F1 Teased to Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  5. Honor 8X With 'Waterdrop' Notch, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on TENAA
  6. Nokia 6.1 Price Slashed in India Ahead of Nokia 6.1 Plus Launch
  7. Kerala Floods: Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Offer Free Data and More
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Today on Mi.com at 12pm
  9. Jio Phone 2 Next Flash Sale to Be Held on August 30
  10. OnePlus Update Brings Display Flickering Fix, Improved HDR Mode
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.