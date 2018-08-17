Google to Now Show More Contextual Subtopics in Search Results

The next time you are looking up for a particular city to move to, Google plans to show you the comparison between two cities, and possibly even tell you about the cost difference. Google has added a new feature to its search engine with the aim to provide you with more relevant information to give you multiple aspects of a topic with a single search.

The change will be visible through the panels which will be automatically generated based on the company's understanding (read machine learning) of the topics from content on the web. So, for instance, if you are searching for quartz vs granite for your kitchen top, you will see a panel with relevant subtopics such as the difference in cost, recommended size, benefits, durability, and so on.

The update to the search engine will be rolling out over the next few days and is aimed at making Search more useful and quick for users, the company said in its blog.

Pierce Vollucci, Product Manager, Google, said in the official blog post, "This new format is meant to help guide you with what we understand to be common, useful aspects of the topic and help you sift through the information available, all with the goal of delivering the most relevant results for you."