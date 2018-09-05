NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Said to Be Showing Relevant Sites From Your Browsing History Over Top Search Results

, 05 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Said to Be Showing Relevant Sites From Your Browsing History Over Top Search Results

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Henny Roggy

Google Search may soon get this 'Relevant History' feature

Highlights

  • Google may bring a Relevant history box in Search results
  • It will show the sites you have visited based on the keywords
  • It is said to be a server-side test and not rolling out to all users

Google is reportedly testing a new feature in Search that shows results from a user's personal browsing history. The tech giant is said to be working on a new section in mobile search results that shows sites that users have previously visited and are directly related to the search. Since it is based on each user's personal browsing history, Google only searches for that user's personal information and shows the results only in that browser. To recall, Google had already added a Personal tab in search results to show content from private sources like Gmail account and Google Photos library. But now, it could be planning to start including your personal browsing history.

As per a post by a Twitter user, shared by Android Police, certain words or phrases that have recently been used may show up as top results in Google Search. The report says that when users visit a webpage from Google Search results, and then searches for the same keyword in Google again, they may see it later in the Relevant History box. Notably, this box lies even above the top results. When you expand the box, Google shows a disclaimer that says that only you can see these results. It also showcases three of the most relevant pages from your browsing history, that are related to the word or phrase that you entered. Additionally, there is an option to view more or go back to other related search results.

It is worth noting that the new Relevant History box testing appears to be a limited server-side test and is not available on too many smartphones. The new feature is not a part of a beta update and it is safe to assume that the rollout will start only after extensive testing. As of now, a similar feature can be used by going to your Personal tab in the Google app to search for things in your personal history.

If you receive this feature, it is worth noting that it may not be as problematic as it sounds like. Google could essentially be visiting the websites that you have used in Chrome while being signed in from your Google account. It will essentially make it easier for you to find certain things that you had earlier searched for in the browser by removing the need to go into Chrome history again.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Search, Google
Walmart-Flipkart Deal: Traders to Launch 90-Day Protest From September 15
AI Camera Phones
Google Said to Be Showing Relevant Sites From Your Browsing History Over Top Search Results
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro With AI Face Unlock Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Series India Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for September 10
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Update Improves Selfie Camera, Fingerprint Sensor
  5. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie via OxygenOS Open Beta 1
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Colour Variant Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 6T Box Shows Waterdrop Notch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  8. Canon EOS R Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched
  9. On Its 10th Birthday, Google Chrome Gets a New Look
  10. Vivo V11 Pro to Launch in India on September 6: What We Know So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.