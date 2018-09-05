Google is reportedly testing a new feature in Search that shows results from a user's personal browsing history. The tech giant is said to be working on a new section in mobile search results that shows sites that users have previously visited and are directly related to the search. Since it is based on each user's personal browsing history, Google only searches for that user's personal information and shows the results only in that browser. To recall, Google had already added a Personal tab in search results to show content from private sources like Gmail account and Google Photos library. But now, it could be planning to start including your personal browsing history.

As per a post by a Twitter user, shared by Android Police, certain words or phrases that have recently been used may show up as top results in Google Search. The report says that when users visit a webpage from Google Search results, and then searches for the same keyword in Google again, they may see it later in the Relevant History box. Notably, this box lies even above the top results. When you expand the box, Google shows a disclaimer that says that only you can see these results. It also showcases three of the most relevant pages from your browsing history, that are related to the word or phrase that you entered. Additionally, there is an option to view more or go back to other related search results.

It is worth noting that the new Relevant History box testing appears to be a limited server-side test and is not available on too many smartphones. The new feature is not a part of a beta update and it is safe to assume that the rollout will start only after extensive testing. As of now, a similar feature can be used by going to your Personal tab in the Google app to search for things in your personal history.

If you receive this feature, it is worth noting that it may not be as problematic as it sounds like. Google could essentially be visiting the websites that you have used in Chrome while being signed in from your Google account. It will essentially make it easier for you to find certain things that you had earlier searched for in the browser by removing the need to go into Chrome history again.