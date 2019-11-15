Technology News
loading

Google Search Will Now Let You Practice Pronouncing Tricky Words

The feature is currently rolling out to American English, with Spanish language support soon to follow.

By | Updated: 15 November 2019 16:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Search Will Now Let You Practice Pronouncing Tricky Words

Google Search will also show visuals when you search for word translations or definitions.

Highlights
  • Google rolls out a new feature for mobile Search
  • The new feature will let you practice pronouncing words
  • Currently rolling out to American English

Google has unveiled a new feature that will help users practice pronouncing tricky words, along with providing their meanings as well. Now before delving into details, do note that this new pronunciation feature is experimental and only works for US English, which means you will only get the American pronunciation for English words. Getting back to the feature - if you want to practice your English pronunciation, you will able to access this new feature in Google Search on your smartphone. Additionally, Google will also be adding images to its English dictionary that will come in handy for visual learners.

As Google explains in its blog post, previously when anyone tried to look for a word's pronunciation on Google, they would be served up an audio rendering of the word's pronunciation. But with the new practice pronunciation feature, you will now be able to both hear the audio of the word as well as practice saying it into your phone's microphone and receive feedback on it if anything needs to be improved upon in your pronunciation. As we mentioned above, this new feature is currently rolling out for American English only, with Spanish language support soon to follow. At the time of writing, we weren't able to replicate the feature, either via our mobile Chrome browser or Google app.

Moving on, how this feature works is that speech recognition technology processes spoken words by separating them into individual soundbites and by using machine learning, it then cross references your pronunciation with the pronunciation it expects. And based on this process Google will give you feedback on how you can improve the next time.

"Studies have shown that practising how to say a word can be helpful for remembering it, especially when you're learning a new language. Previously, when you searched for things like “how to pronounce quokka,” you could play audio and hear the word. With the new pronunciation feature, you'll be able to also practice saying “quokka” into your phone's microphone and receive feedback on what, if anything, can be adjusted in your pronunciation," the blog post says.

Additionally, certain words will also be getting a visual representation when you search for their translations or definitions, so you can understand the word's meaning. In other words, when you lookup for the translation of a word or its definition, you'll start seeing images that give you additional context. Now, as we said certain words, Google is currently starting this feature with nouns and plans to expand from there. Additionally, images in the dictionary features will be available in English and across all language translations.

We hope that this new pronunciation feature will help people in effective ways to practice, visualise, and remember new words. Finally, Google plans to expand these features to more languages, accents and regions in the future.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Search, Pronunciation, American English
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Said to Plan Attempt at Moon Soft Landing in November 2020
Frozen 2 India Release Date and Tickets, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu Cast and Trailer, and More
Honor Smartphones
Google Search Will Now Let You Practice Pronouncing Tricky Words
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Rumoured to Get Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant
  3. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
  4. Vivo S5 Debuts With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup
  5. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Samsung Kicks Off Blue Fest Sale to Offer Deals, Discounts on Phones
  7. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  8. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
  9. Realme 5s Display Specifications Revealed by Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  10. Vodafone Idea Posts Record Net Loss, Biggest Yet in Indian Corporate History
#Latest Stories
  1. Gaganyaan Manned Mission Crew Selection Screening Process Being Done Professionally: Bhadauria
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update With October Patch in India, Users Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Receiving Update With Camera Improvements: Report
  4. Opera 65 Released With Improved Tracker Blocker and Redesigned Address Bar
  5. Google Search Will Now Let You Practice Pronouncing Tricky Words
  6. Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Said to Plan Attempt at Moon Soft Landing in November 2020
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Rumoured to Be in the Works; Redmi K30 Said to Debut in December
  8. Vodafone Idea, Airtel Suffer Losses Totalling Rs. 74,000 Crores on AGR Dues
  9. India Second Only to the US in Requesting Facebook for Users Data
  10. Xiaomi's Mijia Sub-Brand Teases an Ebook Reader, Reveals Design Schematics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.