Google Search has updated its product review algorithm to rank in-depth and thoroughly researched content over brief summaries on products. The focus of the update is to provide users with insightful analysis. As of now, the update only involves English language content. Google has shared a list of factors to consider for those creating content to produce better product reviews in its blog post. Google had also added the Full Coverage feature to its search this March.

The latest update is different from Google's regular core updates as this one specifically targets product reviews. The update was rolled out this Thursday.

Google explains in a blog post on its Search Central page that the latest update will reward users with content that they find useful. “Google Search is always working to show the most useful and helpful information possible, through testing, experimenting, and review processes. From this, we know people appreciate product reviews that share in-depth research, rather than thin content that simply summarises a bunch of products. That's why we're sharing an improvement to our ranking systems, which we call the product reviews update, that's designed to better reward such content,” the post reads.

The search giant also suggested a list of questions for creators to consider in terms of product reviews:

Express expert knowledge about products where appropriate?

Show what the product is like physically, or how it is used, with unique content beyond what's provided by the manufacturer?

Provide quantitative measurements about how a product measures up in various categories of performance?

Explain what sets a product apart from its competitors?

Cover comparable products to consider, or explain which products might be best for certain uses or circumstances?

Discuss the benefits and drawbacks of a particular product, based on research into it?

Describe how a product has evolved from previous models or releases to provide improvements, address issues, or otherwise help users in making a purchase decision?

Identify key decision-making factors for the product's category and how the product performs in those areas? For example, a car review might determine that fuel economy, safety, and handling are key decision-making factors and rate performance in those areas.

Describe key choices in how a product has been designed and their effect on the users beyond what the manufacturer says?

Last month, Google also added a Full Coverage feature to its Search. It is intended to help users get a comprehensive picture of a news story from a range of sources, especially for complicated news topics that are marked by continuous updates.

