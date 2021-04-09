Technology News
loading

Google Search Now Prioritises In-Depth Research When Ranking Product Reviews With Latest Update

Google hopes to help creators producing better product reviews with a set of suggestions.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 9 April 2021 15:04 IST
Google Search Now Prioritises In-Depth Research When Ranking Product Reviews With Latest Update

"Google Search is always working to show the most useful and helpful information...," the company said

Highlights
  • The latest update is different from Google’s regular core updates
  • The update particularly targets product reviews
  • Google added a Full Coverage feature to its Search

Google Search has updated its product review algorithm to rank in-depth and thoroughly researched content over brief summaries on products. The focus of the update is to provide users with insightful analysis. As of now, the update only involves English language content. Google has shared a list of factors to consider for those creating content to produce better product reviews in its blog post. Google had also added the Full Coverage feature to its search this March.

The latest update is different from Google's regular core updates as this one specifically targets product reviews. The update was rolled out this Thursday.

Google explains in a blog post on its Search Central page that the latest update will reward users with content that they find useful. “Google Search is always working to show the most useful and helpful information possible, through testing, experimenting, and review processes. From this, we know people appreciate product reviews that share in-depth research, rather than thin content that simply summarises a bunch of products. That's why we're sharing an improvement to our ranking systems, which we call the product reviews update, that's designed to better reward such content,” the post reads.

The search giant also suggested a list of questions for creators to consider in terms of product reviews:

  • Express expert knowledge about products where appropriate?
  • Show what the product is like physically, or how it is used, with unique content beyond what's provided by the manufacturer?
  • Provide quantitative measurements about how a product measures up in various categories of performance?
  • Explain what sets a product apart from its competitors?
  • Cover comparable products to consider, or explain which products might be best for certain uses or circumstances?
  • Discuss the benefits and drawbacks of a particular product, based on research into it?
  • Describe how a product has evolved from previous models or releases to provide improvements, address issues, or otherwise help users in making a purchase decision?
  • Identify key decision-making factors for the product's category and how the product performs in those areas? For example, a car review might determine that fuel economy, safety, and handling are key decision-making factors and rate performance in those areas.
  • Describe key choices in how a product has been designed and their effect on the users beyond what the manufacturer says?

Last month, Google also added a Full Coverage feature to its Search. It is intended to help users get a comprehensive picture of a news story from a range of sources, especially for complicated news topics that are marked by continuous updates.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Search, Google
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Samsung iTest Lets Users Experience Galaxy-Like Android OS on iPhone
Tecno Spark 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, Selfie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Search Now Prioritises In-Depth Research When Ranking Product Reviews With Latest Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500 Million LinkedIn Users’ Data Exposed, Personal Details Being Sold Online
  2. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  3. Jio Brings New Offers to Prepaid, Postpaid Users Ahead of IPL 2021
  4. Nokia Lite Earbuds With Up to 36-Hour Battery Life Launched
  5. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  6. Samsung Smart Monitor M5, M7 With Samsung Dex, OTT Apps Support Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Pre-Order Date Leaked
  8. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 4 Recap: Captain America’s Darkest Hour
  9. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Details Leaked
  10. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Removes 16,000 Accounts for Buying-Selling Fake Reviews
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Users Complain of Touchscreen Issues, Screen Flickering
  3. Elon Musk's Neuralink Lets a Monkey Play Pong With His Mind: Watch Video
  4. Sony Bravia X80J Series With X1 4K HDR Processor, Google TV, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India
  5. Tecno Spark 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, Selfie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7 With Samsung DeX, Pre-Installed OTT Apps Launched in India
  7. Google Search Now Prioritises In-Depth Research When Ranking Product Reviews With Latest Update
  8. IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch MI vs RCB Online in India, Match Details, Timings
  9. Samsung iTest Lets Users Experience Galaxy-Like Android OS on iPhone
  10. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Pre-Order Date, Full Specifications Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com