Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Search to Factor in 'Core Web Vitals' Including Page Load Time to Rank Results From May 2021

Google Search to Factor in 'Core Web Vitals' Including Page Load Time to Rank Results From May 2021

Google has also provided several tools to publishers so that they can improve their page experience.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 November 2020 12:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Search to Factor in 'Core Web Vitals' Including Page Load Time to Rank Results From May 2021

Core Web Vitals include speed, responsiveness, and stability

Highlights
  • Google will consider new factors when ranking search results
  • The new changes will be implemented from May 2021
  • Google originally shared the concept in May this year

Google Search will try to further improve end-user experience for results by factoring in metrics like page speed, visual experience, and more, the company has announced. This change in ranking metrics will be implemented from May 2021. The concept was announced in May this year and Google is now actively testing these new metrics that will be used, along with others, to rank search results on Google in the future. The factors that Google currently takes into consideration include mobile-friendliness, safe-browsing, HTTPS-security, and intrusive interstitial guidelines.

Google has shared the news on its official blog. The new metrics that will be implemented starting May 2021 include page load times, stability, and responsiveness. Back in May of this year, Google described that the loading times are measured through Largest Contentful Paint or LCP (the render time of the largest image or text block visible within the viewport). For a page to offer a good user experience, it should have LCP occur within the first 2.5 seconds.

Google measures interactivity of a page through First Input Delay or FID (measuring load responsiveness) and the search giant believes an FID of less than 100 milliseconds offers a good user experience. Coming to visual stability, the company uses Cumulative Layout Shift or CLS (measures unexpected layout shift that occurs during the entire lifespan of the page) which needs to be less than 0.1.

These new Google Search metrics are part of ‘Core Web Vitals' and will work alongside the current factors that determine search priority including mobile-friendliness, safe-browsing, HTTPS-security, and intrusive interstitial guidelines.

Further, Google is planning on testing a visual indicator that “highlights pages in search results that have great page experience”. These indicators, along with the snippet or image preview, will help users with topical context to know what information a page can provide. This Search feature will also launch in May 2021. Google has also released various tools for publishers to improve their page experience. Lastly, it has also recently launched an AMP Page Experience Guide for AMP publishers.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Search, Core Web Vitals
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Airtel Adds Over 10 Lakh More Subscribers Than Reliance Jio in August: TRAI
macOS Big Sur to Be Available for Download on November 12, Apple Announces

Related Stories

Google Search to Factor in 'Core Web Vitals' Including Page Load Time to Rank Results From May 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 8000 4G Leaked Poster Tips Curved Edges Instead of Slider Design
  2. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government
  3. Redmi Note 8 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  4. Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Surface Online
  5. New MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With Apple M1 SoC: Prices in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut Across Retail Stores: Report
  7. Oppo Watch Review
  8. World Cricket Championship 3 Now Available for Android, iOS
  9. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Asus ZenBook, VivoBook Laptops Launched in India With 11th Gen Intel Processors
#Latest Stories
  1. Epic Games Gets Apple’s Theft Claim Knocked Out of Fortnite Fight
  2. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by the Government
  3. Google Search to Factor in 'Core Web Vitals' Including Page Load Time to Rank Results From May 2021
  4. macOS Big Sur to Be Available for Download on November 12, Apple Announces
  5. Airtel Adds Over 10 Lakh More Subscribers Than Reliance Jio in August: TRAI
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 6GB RAM
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC Unveiled for ‘Mass-Market’ Smartphones; MT8192, MT8195 SoCs for Chromebooks Debut
  8. Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen Said to Be in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald
  9. Netflix, Apple Accused of Skirting Tax Payments in Vietnam
  10. Indian PC Market Shipped 3.4 Million Units in Q3 2020, Making It Biggest Quarter in Last Seven Years: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com