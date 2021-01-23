Technology News
Google Search on Mobile to Get Redesign With More Focus on Important Information, Rounded Overall Aesthetic

Google Search redesign on mobile will bring rounded aesthetic to aspects like images and icons.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 January 2021 13:17 IST
Google Search will have an edge-to-edge design on mobile

Highlights
  • Google Search redesign on mobile will keep a clean background
  • There are five major aspects of the redesign
  • Google Search on mobile will bring more rounded elements

Google Search on mobile is being redesigned to give it a fresh look and make it easier for users to find what they are looking for. The search giant shared the development through a blog post with some insights from the designer who led the visual redesign. Google Search redesign on mobile will allow people to focus on the information, make text easier to read, have an edge-to-edge design, deeper use of colour, and feel “bubblier and bouncier.”

“Rethinking the visual design for something like Search is really complex. That's especially true given how much Google Search has evolved. We're not just organising the web's information, but all the world's information,” said Google designer Aileen Cheng who led the visual redesign for Google Search on mobile. The redesign will be roll out in the coming days.

The blog explains there are five major aspects of the redesign including bringing information into focus, making text easier to read, creating more breathing room, using colour to highlight what's important, and leaning into the “Googley” feeling. Google Search redesign will allow users to focus on the information instead of the design elements around it that will make searching clearer and quicker. The text will be larger and bolder, including result and section titles being bigger. Search will deepen the use of Google's own font.

To make it easier to immediately see what you are searching for, the redesign brings edge-to-edge results minimising the use of shadows. This allows the search results and other content to become the focus of the page. Cheng explains that the team kept a clean background for the images and content but used colour to bring focus to important information.

Lastly, the roundness in the Google logo is being brought to other places including the icons and images. “That form is already so much a part of our DNA. Just look at the Search bar, or the magnifying glass,” Cheng adds.

As mentioned earlier, the redesign will roll out in the coming days and Google has not shared an exact date for the same.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Google, Google Search, Google Search on Mobile, Google Search Redesign
