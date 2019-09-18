Technology News
Google Search Now Lets Your Find Key Moments in Videos

Google has added 'key moments for videos' in search, to highlight the most relevant parts of longer videos, based on timestamps provided by the video creators.

18 September 2019
Google Search Now Lets Your Find Key Moments in Videos

US based search engine giant Google has added 'key moments for videos' in search, to highlight the most relevant parts of longer videos, based on timestamps provided by the video creators.

With the new feature, users will be able to find key moments within the video that have multiple steps, long speeches or documentaries.

This video indexing would initially be available only for English searches involving YouTube videos.

"Starting today you can find key moments within videos and get to the information you are looking for faster, with help from content creators. When you search for things like how-to videos that have multiple steps, or long videos like speeches or a documentary, Search will provide links to key moments within the video, based on timestamps provided by content creators," Prashant Baheti, Google Search product manager, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

"You will be able to easily scan to see whether a video has what you're looking for, and find the relevant section of the content. For people who use screen readers, this change also makes video content more accessible," Prashant added.

Soon, one would be able to find these key moments from video publishers around the world, such as CBS Sports and NDTV, as they add markup to their videos, and the company is looking forward to more creators adopting this helpful new feature.

Further reading: Google
Google Search Now Lets Your Find Key Moments in Videos
